Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Gargoyle Of Gotham, rafael grampa

DC Press Release Reminds Fans Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham Finale Is Out

DC Comics puts out a press release to remind fans that the Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham finale is actually out, and also, what it is...

Article Summary Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 is finally out, ending Rafael Grampá’s long-delayed DC Black Label Batman series.

DC issued a press release spotlighting the finale, its plot stakes, and the return of Doctorgeist’s brutal plan.

A Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 Noir Edition also launched, featuring the same story in stark black-and-white art.

Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham – The Deluxe Edition hardcover collects all four issues and hits bookstores in September.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool ran an article to remind people that Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4, the long-awaited series finale from Rafael Grampá and Mat Lopes, was actually coming out in a month. Because Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 was originally published on the 12th of September 2023, with Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 delayed for what seemed like a mad couple of months until the 12th of December 2023. But then it would take over a year for the next issue, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3, to be published on the 25th of December 2024, no issue was published in 2025 at all, and the fourth and final issue was solicited for the 20th of May 2026, almost two-and-a-half years after it was planned. Of course, once published, everyone will forget it was ever late, especially when it is collected and put on bookstore shelves for the first time in September…

And yesterday, when the book was indeed finally published, DC Comics also realised that some readers may have forgotten… telling us "DC's Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham comic book series reaches its heart-stopping conclusion today with book four, the final chapter of creator Rafael Grampá's twisted, operatic vision of Gotham City. The series, published under DC Black Label, features art by Grampá with colors by Mat Lopes and lettering by John Workman, delivering one of the most visually stunning Batman stories in recent years. As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago—and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all… A special Noir Edition of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 is published simultaneously with the standard edition today, presenting Grampá's artwork in stark, high-contrast black and white. The Noir Edition features the same story content as the standard edition and also carries DC's Ages 17+ content descriptor for DC Black Label comics. Both Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 and Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 Noir Edition are available wherever comic books are sold, while supplies last." And here they are previewed side-by-side so you can compare and contrast.

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #4 (OF 4 (MR)

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM NOIR EDITION #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO RAFAEL GRAMPA'S TWISTED MASTERPIECE! As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago–and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all…

$6.99 06/10/2026

And, yes, the collection is coming in September, far sooner than a normal collection would come after the conclusion of a serialised comic book, but far later than it was originally planned.

"When you chase your own shadow…it leads you into the abyss. Launched in 2023, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham introduced a chilling new rogues gallery and a psychological descent into the darkest corners of Bruce Wayne's mind. Grampá's cinematic storytelling, paired with Mat Lopes's bold, moody palette, has made the series one of the most visually distinctive Batman projects in recent years. This fall, DC will release Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham – The Deluxe Edition, collecting the complete four-issue series in a premium hardcover format. Grampá's dark, atmospheric reimagining of Gotham City and its rogues gallery is presented with striking detail, following Batman as he confronts a serial killer whose victims—and motives—draw him closer to a terrifying truth: they are all connected to him. The Deluxe Edition collects Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1–4 and arrives September 15, 2026, available wherever books are sold."

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