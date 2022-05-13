Trina Robbins, Derek Charm Bring Patsy Walker to Marvel Unlimited

Patsy Walker is getting back to her roots on Marvel Unlimited with a new digital comic by the legendary Trina Robbins and an artist perfectly suited to the task, Derek Charm. Set in 1955, the new Patsy Walker comic is a teen romance and fashion comic in the vein of Walker's original adventures.

From the press release on Marvel.com, Robins talked about the series:

I kept in all the traditional Patsy Walker characters: her girlfriend Nancy, her frenemy Hedy Wolfe, the boy they fight over, Buzz Baxter, and added some new characters. I loved Patsy Walker as a kid, and so did my girlfriends. We weren't the least bit interested in being Super Heroes; we wanted to be Patsy! So it's a dream come true for me to write her.

Derek Charm also talked about the comic in the press release:

The fashion and specific references are mostly from Trina, who provided tons of clippings from 50s fashion magazines and old Patsy comics. I was lucky enough to have some extra time to do character designs and find the right looks for each of the main characters based on Trina's references. That really helped get me in the visual mindset of the era. Besides that, my favorite part was adding all of the 50's design elements between panels and in the backgrounds, and really leaning into the iconography of the period. I also love the way Rico Renzi's 50's color palette brought everything to life.

The first issue of Patsy Walker is available to read on Marvel Unlimited now, with new issues out on Thursdays.