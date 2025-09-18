Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman Is Getting Later, Delayed 7 Weeks

Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman is getting later, the next issue has been delayed by seven weeks

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #4 was published last week, but you will have to wait a little while for the next issue. Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #5 was scheduled for the 8th of October, but is now seven weeks late, delayed until the 26th of November. While Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #6, which was scheduled for that date has now been delayed until the 24th of December.

And while we're at it Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween has been delayed, and the hardcover collection has now also been delayed from the 25th of November until to the 27th of January.

TRINITY DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #5 (OF 6)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

BACK TO THE PAST! Much to her shock, Wonder Girl finds herself back in the past with Robin, this time hoping to track down a Super-corgi. But things have changed–Jason and Lizzie are totally crushing on one another. Can the boy and girl wonders ignore the butterflies long enough to track down a mischievous dog on the dangerous streets of Gotham? $3.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

THE FATEFUL FINALE! The final corgi has been located, and Trinity follows it to the events right before Steve Trevor's death! As the Sovereign looms, Trinity races to set the timeline right and spend precious moments with her father. Could their time together in the past hold the key to bringing Steve back? Don't miss the young hero's greatest challenge as we conclude this thrilling tale! $3.99

Jeph Loeb teams with 10 of the greatest artists in comics for a brand-new mystery, paying tribute to the amazing artistic legacy of the late Tim Sale!

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era.

Now, Loeb has returned to the world of The Long Halloween for its much-anticipated final act: Batman: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy.

As the story begins, Gotham City learns to fear Halloween once more as a terrible event threatens to destroy Jim Gordon's life and puts Batman and Robin's teamwork to the test more than ever before. In a city of liars, masked vigilantes, and criminals…can anyone be trusted?

The amazing artist lineup joining Loeb for The Last Halloween is, in order, Eduardo Risso, Klaus Janson, Mark Chiarello, Cliff Chiang, Bill Sienkiewicz, Enrico Marini, Dave Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Chris Samnee, and Matteo Scalera.

Following Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Dark Victory, and Catwoman: When in Rome, a beloved saga concludes in Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween!

This collection includes Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Hallowen #1-10 and Batman: The Long Halloween Special, Loeb and Sale's final collaboration and the prelude to The Last Halloween.

