Posted in: Comics | Tagged: H2SH, Plague RX

Two Amazing Spider-Men In November… Crossing Over With Batman: H2SH?

Two Amazing Spider-Men in November... crossing over with Batman: H2SH?

Article Summary Two Amazing Spider-Men appear in November 2026: one cosmic, one patrolling New York City.

New villain Plague RX debuts, showing chilling similarities to Batman's Hush but with a Marvel twist.

Spider-Man faces a cosmic single combat and a deadly alien beast threatening his new crew.

Spider-Slayer returns with dangerous upgrades, plus teen hero Kintsugi and Aunt May offer new surprises.

Marvel Comics has dropped its Amazing Spider-Man November 2026 solicits, with two Spider-Men, one on Earth and one in space. Is one of them a mushroom? We don't know, though it made for some fun, mindless speculation. I mean, one of them is looking a bit fungal, I guess… while the other seems to be doing a Batman: H2SH crossover. No, apparently, this is not another one of the Marvel/DC crossovers, but introducing the new character Plague RX. He just looks like Hush. Best add this to the November 2025 Frankensteined Marvel Comics solicits…

"Readers of Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr.'s current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN are getting a double dose of wall crawler action! Following his brutal defeat at the hands of new supervillain Hellgate, there are TWO Spider-Men?! One Spider-Man has gone cosmic! Expect new villains, new allies, a new suit and possibly a new girlfriend (?!) as Spidey enters his intergalactic era! Meanwhile, the other Spider-Man is swinging around New York City—dishing out justice in a very unfriendly manner. But is Spidey ready for Tombstone's ally PLAGUE RX?! This terrifying new villain's novel power will punish Spider-Man in ways he's never been punished before! The mystery heats up as the title approaches its milestone 1000th issue next year. Today, fans can check out what's on the horizon with the reveal of November's issues: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 and #16."

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 (LEGACY #979)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED!

Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn't expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn't expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character! On Sale 11/5

Written by JOE KELLY Art by PEPE LARRAZ THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED! Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn't expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn't expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character! On Sale 11/5 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 (LEGACY #980)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER!

Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won't forget anytime soon! And what about the new villain PLAGUE RX?! On Sale 11/19

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!