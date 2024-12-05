Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, mad cave

Two New American Asterix Omnibus And Collections For 2025

Two new American Asterix Omnibus and Collections for 2025... will America catch up with the rest of the world?

PaperCutz and Mad Cave Studios are announcing the American English Omnibus editions of the following Asterix and Obelix collections… the first Omnibus to collect new stories by Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad, Asterix And The Chariot Race, Asterix And The Chieftain's Daughter and Asterix And The Griffin. Asterix remains the best-selling comic book in the world, though it has stiff competition right now from One Piece and Dog Man. These collections look to newer work by newer creative teams as well as new versions of the classics by the original creative team that made Asterix the success it is today, Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Will America catch up with the rest of the world?

Asterix Omnibus Vol. 13 by Jean-Yves Ferri and Didier Conrad on sale February 25, 2025

Three newly-translated classic Asterix stories in one volume! Like us, the Gauls and Romans suffer from poor road conditions. Julius Caesar creates a race to prove Roman roads are the best – and only a Roman can win! But our indomitable Gauls, Asterix and Obelix, are already off to the races! Then, Vercingetorix's daughter, Adrenalin, is targeted by the Romans. Asterix and Obelix are assigned to protect her – but Adrenalin is young and strong, and may not want their help! Can Adrenalin stay safe, with or without Gaulish heroes? Finally, the geographer Cartographus tells Caesar a legendary beast, a griffin, may exist! The hunt is on. Can Asterix and Obelix, and their tree-loving dog, Dogmatic, protect nature once more? Format: 7.5 x 9.5 inches Page count: 152 Paperback Price: $14.99 Hardcover Price: $22.99 Ages: Middle Grade Paperback ISBN: 9781545818329 Hardcover ISBN: 9781545816905 On-sale Date: February 25, 2025

Asterix Collector Volume 2: Asterix and the Golden Sickle by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo on-sale April 8, 2025

Celebrating the series' sixty-fifth anniversary, this comic has been lovingly republished with new background on the creators and historical context on the comics process and the time in which ASTERIX was originally published. This beautiful edition has been rebound in a special-edition gold foil treatment and is perfect for ASTERIX fans, both young and old alike. Asterix and his pal, Obelix, return in Asterix and the Golden Sickle! Asterix and Obelix have to help their Druid, Panoramix, get a new golden sickle. And the sickle is essential to make the magic potion, which will give Gauls their super strength! Our heroes must leave the village, fight the Romans, and get a new sickle from Obelix's distant cousin, Metallurgix—all before the Romans attack! Format: 9.5 x 12.5 inches Page count: 72 Hardcover Price: 19.99 Ages: Middle Grade ISBN: 9781545816226 On-sale Date: April 8, 2025

