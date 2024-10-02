Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultraman, Venom War

Two Very Different Avengers Assemble Today And One Tragedy (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Two distinct Avengers teams assemble in today's comic releases. Venom War and Ultraman X The Avengers, but it won't end well.

Two very different-looking Avengers Assemble today. From both Venom War and Ultraman X The Avengers gathering all manner of Avengers together.

How rude. Wolverine joined the New Avengers back in the day and has been hanging around ever since, on and off. Although possibly not as rude as Peter Parker is being over in the Venom War spinoff Venom War: Spider-Man out today. A future version of him, as the King In Black, and gaining quite a bit of pushback from his fellow supes.

So maybe they are a little more forgiving of the makeup of their own future Avengers Assemble.

With symbiotes, giant robots, mystical diplomats, racoons and plants joining the throng. I mean, obviously, Ultraman X Avengers has its own giant robots, of course…

But now it also has its own Avengers Assemble. No Wolverine but more Spider-Men than you might have been expecting.

And, courtesy of Aliens Vs Avengers, this is the second crossover Avengers team that Miles Morales has been a member of… but for the future Peterb Parker, it is a different member of the family that he is more concerned about.

May Day Parker…it never ends up going well for her in the end, does it? Ultraman X The Avengers #2 and Venom War: Spider-Man #4 are both published today.

ULTRAMAN X THE AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240801

(W) Matthew Groom, Kyle Higgins (A) Francesco Manna (CA) Dike Ruan

Our assembled heroes are immediately split up – as Captain Marvel and Ultraman team up against two giant, rampaging Kaiju…while Captain America leads a dangerous extraction mission into the heart of the USP! But they may find their best efforts come too late, as our heroes receive the three-word message that chills the blood of all sentient beings: "GALACTUS IS COMING!" Rated T+In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $4.99 VENOM WAR SPIDER-MAN #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240679

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A/CA) Greg Land

PETER PARKER – KING IN BLACK! We've seen what happens if Eddie get the symbiote… We've seen what happens when Dylan get the symbiote… Clearly, everything would work out if a great guy like Peter held onto it. Right? RIGHT?!? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $3.99

