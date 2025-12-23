Posted in: Comics | Tagged: facebook, meta
Uh Oh, I Need A Facebook/Meta Christmas Miracle… Can Anyone Help?
- My personal Facebook account was suspended unexpectedly and the appeals process has stalled for over a month.
- Despite following all instructions and submitting proof, Facebook claims I never appealed my suspension.
- Friends think they've been blocked, but my account is just inaccessible due to Facebook's issue.
- I'm seeking help from anyone at Meta to resolve this before I resort to drastic measures at their London HQ.
A month ago, when I posted to Bleeding Cool, I mentioned that my personal Facebook account had been suspended without explanation. I was invited to appeal, and I did so. These things happen; they've happened before, and I expected it would all be sorted out shortly.
Well, it didn't take just over a day. A month later, it has not been reviewed. I did what I was told, submitted a screenshot and the like. And then this weekend, I received the following:
So Facebook thinks I haven't appealed. Even though when I go back to my account, it says that I have. I mean… I did finish the steps. All the steps I was given to do, that is. And there is no way to go back and resubmit them or redo them. And no one at Facebook or Meta that I am able to appeal to. If any of my readers works at Meta, or knows anyone who does, could you intervene on my behalf? Too late to send out Christmas messages I know, but it would be lovely for the New Year.
This is where my Facebook account should be. What's even more annoying is that people think that I blocked them because they can no longer see my account. I really didn't! And here is an old legacy account I have revived for practical purposes, though without all of my contacts, direct messages and the like… am now praying for a Christmas Meta Miracle. Will anyone send me a "ho ho ho"? Or will I be spending the New Year camped out in Meta's HQ in London's King's Cross? I am meant to be heading down in that direction on Boxing Day anyway. There must be some easier string to pull, right? Right? RIGHT???