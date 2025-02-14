Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther

Ultimate Black Panther #13 Preview: Vibranium's Soul-Crushing Secrets

T'Challa seeks the Sorcerer Supreme's help to understand vibranium's mysteries in Ultimate Black Panther #13, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

Releases Feb 19, 2025, with variants by Talavera, Su, and Anindito, all priced at $4.99 US.

Year two begins as T'Challa's life and soul hang in the balance, magic needed for vibranium's mystery.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER: YEAR TWO STARTS HERE! With MOON KNIGHT defeated and the Maker's Council forced to regroup, T'Challa must learn the secrets of vibranium – because his very life and soul are at risk! The SORCERER SUPREME can help understand the truth of the terrifying element that built Wakanda, but her aid comes with a price…

Ultimate Black Panther #13

by Bryan Hill & Stefano Caselli, cover by Stefano Caselli

Marvel | Ultimate Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620797801311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620797801316 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801321 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13 BEN SU ULTIMATE ONE YEAR IN FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620797801331 – ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #13 ARIO ANINDITO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

