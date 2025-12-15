Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

Ultimate Marvel March 2026 Solicits Are Classified! One Of Them Anyway

Ultimate Marvel March 2026 Solicits Are Classified! Some Of Them, Anyway

Article Summary March 2026 brings new Ultimate Marvel solicits, with some covers and storylines still classified.

Ultimate Endgame #4 promises Peter Parker’s showdown with the Maker in a pivotal, secretive battle.

Ultimate Wolverine #15 sees Logan as the Winter Soldier, with Jean Grey intervening in his fate.

Ultimates #22-23 deliver major showdowns, including Captain America vs. Red Skull and Thor’s fateful war.

Marvel Comics has dropped its Ultimate Universe March 2026 solicits and solicitations with Ultimate Endgame #4, Ultimate Wolverine #15, and Ultimates #22-23. By March, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men will have already concluded, but the characters and storylines of the three titles will continue to play key roles in the events of Ultimate Endgame…

In the penultimate issue of the event series, Peter Parker confronts the Maker in a battle so revelatory that the issue's cover will remain classified online until Ultimate Endgame #1 hits stands at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Ultimate Wolverine #15 sees Logan revert to the Winter Soldier. Only this time Jean Grey is on the scene to remind him who he truly is, setting up the finale to his heartbreaking journey. And Ultimates continues to be essential reading for Ultimate Endgame, delivering two character-defining issues, including one featuring guest artist Sergio Dávila…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #15

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

RETURN OF THE WINTER SOLDIER!

Wolverine's brainwashed programming seizes control! What havoc will he wreak on his already overwhelmed and outnumbered group of allies? And what sheer bad@%#ery will Jean Grey display to subdue him once more?! On Sale 3/18

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

SPIDER-MAN MEETS HIS MAKER!

Time is ticking on the Ultimate Universe!!! In this penultimate issue of the most climactic super hero event EVER(!)…heroes will fall, villains will rise and your favorite characters will be forced to make difficult sacrifices! On Sale 3/25

ULTIMATES #22

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. RED SKULL…A.K.A. BUCKY!

Captain America must face the demons of his past…and the old friend who has become his darkest enemy! An explosive confrontation amid the global chaos of Endgame! On Sale 3/4

ULTIMATES #23

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by SERGIO DÁVILA

THOR AND THE FLAMES OF ASGARD!

Thor and Sif join the war on the Maker in this grand epic! Thor's deal with Surtur comes to fruition, and each page is a masterpiece in its own right! On Sale 3/18

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!