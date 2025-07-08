Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: UnChosen

Unchosen #1 Preview: Teenage Angst Meets Total Annihilation

Unchosen #1 hits stores Wednesday with a 13-year-old who accidentally destroyed a city. David Marquez writes and draws his first creator-owned series.

MINISERIES PREMIERE

13-year-old Aida wakes in a city laid waste by a massive explosion—a scene of devastation that SHE caused. Pursued by rival forces wielding incredible powers, she must discover who truly wants to help her, who wants to control her, and the truth behind her own mysterious past.

Acclaimed creator DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-Men, Miles Morales) makes his highly anticipated debut as both writer and artist on his first creator-owned series.

UNCHOSEN #1

Image Comics

0525IM311

0525IM312 – Unchosen #1 Cover – $3.99

0525IM315 – Unchosen #1 Blank Sketch Cover – $3.99

(W/A/CA) David Marquez

MINISERIES PREMIERE

REGISTER PITCH: A post-apocalyptic battle for survival à la The Last of Us, but following the source of destruction, not the cure.

In Shops: 7/9/2025

SRP: $3.99

