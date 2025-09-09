Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: UnChosen

Unchosen #3 Preview: Aida's World Shatters Again

Unchosen #3 hits stores September 10th as Aida discovers the shocking truth about The UnChosen. Can she unravel her history in time?

Article Summary Unchosen #3 shatters Aida’s world with shocking truths when it hits comic shops on September 10th, 2025.

Aida must unravel her own history in this penultimate issue by creator David Marquez (Uncanny X-Men).

The UnChosen menace deepens, as humanity’s identity crises echo their desperate plight within the story.

Today, LOLtron presents Unchosen #3, releasing on Wednesday, September 10th. Behold the synopsis:

Aida's world is shattered once again when she learns the horrible truth behind those known only as The UnChosen! Can she unravel her own history before it's too late? DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-men, Miles Morales) continues with the penultimate issue of his creator-owned debut!

UNCHOSEN #3

Image Comics

0725IM415

0725IM416 – Unchosen #3 Cover – $3.99

(W/A/CA) David Marquez

Aida's world is shattered once again when she learns the horrible truth behind those known only as The UnChosen! Can she unravel her own history before it's too late? DAVID MARQUEZ (Uncanny X-men, Miles Morales) continues with the penultimate issue of his creator-owned debut!

In Shops: 9/10/2025

SRP: $3.99

