Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Aaron Sowd, adam kubert, adriana melo, agnes garbowska, Al Milgrom, alan davis, anthony marques, Arthur Adams, Benjamin Glendenning, Bill Morrison, Brett Breeding, Cat Farris, Charles Stewart III, charlie adlard, chris bachalo, Chris Giarrusso, chrissie zullo, Christopher Uminga, Chuk Wojtkiewicz, Cory Smith, craig rousseau, Creeeses Lee, dan jurgens, dan schkade, Danny Miki, Darryl Banks, Dave Wachter, david marquez, Doug Wheatley, ed mcguinness, Elena Casagrande, frank quitely, fred hembeck, gabriel hardman, gene ha, Geoff Shaw, greg land, greg smallwood, Grey Allison, gus vazquez, hero initiative, howard chaykin, ian churchill, Ian Glaubinger, J. Gonzo, jamal igle, Jeff Johnson, jeff parker, jeffrey brown, jerry ordway, jim valentino, joe jusko, Joe Staton, john mccrea, jonas scharf, Joshua Cassara, Joyce Chin, kaare andrews, kevin nowlan, klaus janson, Kristin Allen, liana kangas, Matthew Clark, megan hutchison, michael avon oeming, mike hawthorne, mike mckone, Nate Van Dyke, paolo rivera, Pat Gleason, peter krause, phil hester, rich ellis, Rich Woodall, Rick Burchett, rick leonardi, Ron Chan, ron frenz, ron randall, ryan sook, Ryan Stegman, scott koblish, sean phillips, shawn mcmanus, Skylar Patridge, stan sakai, Stefano Gaudiano, steve lieber, Steven Platt, Stuart Sayger, sweeney boo, terry dodson, tim seeley, Todd Nauck, Tom Raney, Tone Rodriguez, tony parker, ty templeton, walt simonson, Whilce Portacio

Hero Initiative's Giant-Size X-Men #100 Sketch Offered To Comic Shops

Hero Initiative's Giant-Size X-Men #100 offered to comic shops once... with Arthur Adams, Chris Bachalo, Alan Davis, Frank Quitely and more

Article Summary Hero Initiative brings the Giant-Size X-Men #100 Project to Lunar’s July 2026 catalogue as a one-time collected edition.

The Giant-Size X-Men #100 paperback gathers 100+ charity sketch covers created to support comic creators in need.

Arthur Adams, Chris Bachalo, Alan Davis, Frank Quitely, Walt Simonson and many more headline the all-star lineup.

Comic shops get one chance to order Giant-Size X-Men #100 Project TP before its July 15, 2026 release at $14.99.

Hero Initiative, the charity to benefit American comic book creators in a financial pinch, as the characters they created earn billions, but they themselves do not, has put their Giant Size X-Men #100 Project into the Massive Indies section of Lunar Distribution's July 2026 catalogue, in which they include all the Giant-Size X-Men #100 sketch covers created by artists to benefit the charity at auction, into a collected book, one time only. If you want it, ask your comic book store for it, this will be your one chance. With all of Hero Initiative's 100+ original covers to Marvel Comics' Giant-Size X-Men are on display with art by… (take a deep breath in….) Arthur Adams, Chris Bachalo, Alan Davis, Walt Simonson, Howard Chaykin, Adam Kubert, Ed McGuinness, Frank Quitely, Charlie Adlard, Kristin Allen, Grey Allison, Kaare Andrews, Darryl Banks, Sweeney Boo, Brett Breeding, Jeffrey Brown, Rick Burchett, Elena Casagrande, Joshua Cassara, Ron Chan, Joyce Chin, Ian Churchill, Matthew Clark, Terry Dodson, Rich Ellis, Cat Farris, Ron Frenz, Agnes Garbowska, Stefano Gaudiano, Chris Giarrusso, Ian Glaubinger, Pat Gleason, Benjamin Glendenning, J Gonzo, Gene Ha, Gabriel Hardman, Mike Hawthorne, Fred Hembeck, Phil Hester, Megan Hutchison, Jamal Igle, Klaus Janson, Jeff Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Joe Jusko, Liana Kangas, Scott Koblish, Peter Krause, Greg Land, Creeeses Lee, Rick Leonardi, Steve Lieber, Anthony Marques, David Marquez, John McCrea, Mike McKone, Shawn McManus, Adriana Melo, Danny Miki, Al Milgrom, Bill Morrison, Todd Nauck, Kevin Nowlan, Michael Avon Oeming, Jerry Ordway, Jeff Parker, Tony Parker, Skylar Patridge, Sean Phillips, Steven Platt, Whilce Portacio, Ron Randall, Tom Raney, Paolo Rivera, Tone Rodriguez, Craig Rousseau, Stan Sakai, Stuart Sayger, Jonas Scharf, Dan Schkade, Tim Seeley, Geoff Shaw, Greg Smallwood, Cory Smith, Cory Smith, Ryan Sook, Aaron Sowd, Joe Staton, Ryan Stegman, Charles Stewart III, Ty Templeton, Christopher Uminga, Jim Valentino, Nate Van Dyke, Gus Vazquez, Dave Wachter, Doug Wheatley, Chuk Wojtkiewicz, Rich Woodall, and Chrissie Zullo. With a behind-the-scenes section and more, this will be a one time thing…

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN 100 PROJECT TP

(W) Cover Collection (A) Various (CA) Composite Design

THE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN 100 PROJECT See them here for the FIRST and ONLY time! ALL of Hero Initiative's 100+ original covers to Marvel Comics' Giant-Size X-Men are on display in this great book, with art by Arthur Adams, Chris Bachalo, Alan Davis, Walt Simonson, Howard Chaykin, Adam Kubert, Ed McGuinness, Frank Quitely, and MORE! Plus special behind-the-scenes section and MORE! Also features art from Charlie Adlard, Kristin Allen, Grey Allison, Kaare Andrews, Darryl Banks, Sweeney Boo, Brett Breeding, Jeffrey Brown, Rick Burchett, Elena Casagrande, Joshua Cassara, Ron Chan, Joyce Chin, Ian Churchill, Matthew Clark, Terry Dodson, Rich Ellis, Cat Farris, Ron Frenz, Agnes Garbowska, Stefano Gaudiano, Chris Giarrusso, Ian Glaubinger, Pat Gleason, Benjamin Glendenning, J Gonzo, Gene Ha, Gabriel Hardman, Mike Hawthorne, Fred Hembeck, Phil Hester, Megan Hutchison, Jamal Igle, Klaus Janson, Jeff Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Joe Jusko, Liana Kangas, Scott Koblish, Peter Krause, Greg Land, Creeeses Lee, Rick Leonardi, Steve Lieber, Anthony Marques, David Marquez, John McCrea, Mike McKone, Shawn McManus, Adriana Melo, Danny Miki, Al Milgrom, Bill Morrison, Todd Nauck, Kevin Nowlan, Michael Avon Oeming, Jerry Ordway, Jeff Parker, Tony Parker, Skylar Patridge, Sean Phillips, Steven Platt, Whilce Portacio, Ron Randall, Tom Raney, Paolo Rivera, Tone Rodriguez, Craig Rousseau, Stan Sakai, Stuart Sayger, Jonas Scharf, Dan Schkade, Tim Seeley, Geoff Shaw, Greg Smallwood, Cory Smith, Cory Smith, Ryan Sook, Aaron Sowd, Joe Staton, Ryan Stegman, Charles Stewart III, Ty Templeton, Christopher Uminga, Jim Valentino, Nate Van Dyke, Gus Vazquez, Dave Wachter, Doug Wheatley, Chuk Wojtkiewicz, Rich Woodall, and Chrissie Zullo Retailers: There will be ONLY ONE PRINTING OF THIS BOOK EVER! Get it now so you don't miss your chance! Artists: Arthur Adams, Chris Bachalo, Alan Davis, Adam Kubert, Ed McGuinness, Frank Quitely, Walt Simonson $14.99 7/15/2026

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