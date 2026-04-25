Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Moonstar, new litg

Marvel July 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 25th of April 2026

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Marvel July 2026 Solicits tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the latest Daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.

Catch the full top ten, with Marvel July 2026 Solicits joined by Batman, Boom Studios, WWE and Dark Horse news.

Dive into LITG history with top stories from 2025 to 2020, from X-Men spoilers to Doctor Who and DC solicits.

Also featured: recent Bleeding Cool exclusives, comic industry birthdays, and links to subscribe to the LITG newsletter.

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet

LITG two years ago… Forget About Orchis

LITG three years ago, Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack

LITG four years ago on a Full Regeneration on Doctor Who

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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