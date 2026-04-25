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Marvel July 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 25th of April 2026

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Marvel July 2026 Solicits tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the latest Daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.
  • Catch the full top ten, with Marvel July 2026 Solicits joined by Batman, Boom Studios, WWE and Dark Horse news.
  • Dive into LITG history with top stories from 2025 to 2020, from X-Men spoilers to Doctor Who and DC solicits.
  • Also featured: recent Bleeding Cool exclusives, comic industry birthdays, and links to subscribe to the LITG newsletter.

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics Full Solicits And Solicitations For July 2026

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Comics Full Solicits And Solicitations For July 2026
  2. SNL UK: Nicola Coughlan Made Quite an Impression at Glastonbury 2017
  3. Batman #163 By Jeph Loeb And Jim Lee Will Actually Be Out End Of May
  4. Jim Lee Talks About His Health Issues & What It Meant For Batman #163
  5. Boom Studios' Full July 2026 Solicits With Vampyrates &#038; Power Rangers
  6. Doctor Strange's Master Hamir Stands As Reform UK In Local Elections
  7. WWE Releases Nikki Cross, Alba Fyre, More in Post-Mania Purge
  8. London Film And Comic Con Cancelled Until August 2027
  9. Dark Horse's Full August 2026 Solicits With He-Man, D&D And Foundry
  10. Marvel July 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 24th of April 2026

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Image: Paramount+
  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet
  2. Marvel Comics Full July 2025 Solicits… Fantastic, Amazing & Ultimate
  3. 40 Marvel Comics Solicits For July 2025, Frankensteined Ahead
  4. Giant-Size X-Men #1 Has Two X-Men That Never Were
  5. Marvel Brings On More Of The Bad Guys For July 2025
  6. Build Batman: The Animated Series Bruce Wayne with McFarlane Toys
  7. Fantastic Four/Gargoyles Crossover from Marvel, Disney & Dynamite
  8. Space Ghost Relaunches With A New #1, And Alex Ross, In July 2025
  9. Threezero Unveils New Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal DLX
  10. Joe Quesada Launches A Shared Continuity Shakespeare Comics Universe
  11. Mark Spears Does J Scott Campbell For Vampirella #2
  12. James III & Carlo Lauro's PowerPuff Girls Supervillain Summer Special
  13. Josh Blaylock's Mercy Sparx #1 in Devil's Due July 2025 Solicits
  14. Solicits For The First 3 Issues of Rekcah Comics' The Future Is ******
  15. Leah Moore & John Reppion's Heavy Metal Magazine #2 July 2025 Solicits
  16. Predator Kills The Marvel Universe in August 2025
  17. Lovestruck & Rosario Origins Launch in AMP Comics' July 2025 Solicits
  18. Vampirella: Armageddon Crosses Over With Mark Spears' Monsters
  19. Wolverine: Revenge Red Band, Now In Glorious Black And White
  20. Ludo Lullabi Launches Ghost Pepper From Image Comics In July 2025
  21. McFarlane Toys Build Bruce Wayne in The Daily LITG, 24th April, 2025

LITG two years ago… Forget About Orchis

X-Men Orchis

  1. Forget About Orchis, What About All The Dominions? (X-Men Spoilers)
  2. Ghosts S03 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Image, Overview; S03E09 Preview
  3. Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  4. Spider-Man Writer Zeb Wells' Personal Life Reaches People Magazine
  5. The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
  6. Orchis' Stark Sentinels Not Threat They Once Were? (X-Men Spoilers)
  7. Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
  8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directors Post Filming Updates
  9. Nintendo Adds Two Very Odd Choices To N64 Library
  10. Power Rangers Comes To An End At Boom Studios… Time For A Reboot?
  11. Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
  12. Powerpuff Girls & Cheetara Launch in Dynamite July 2024 Solicits
  13. Kevin Eastman Draws The Origins Of His Turtles In Drawing Blood
  14. Kristen Simon Made Senior Editor At Mad Cave Studios, After IDW
  15. HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle: Crunchyroll Releases English Dub Trailer
  16. Sam Kusek Is The New Senior Outreach Lead For Comics At Kickstarter
  17. The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits
  18. People Magazine in The Daily LITG, 24th of April, 2024

LITG three years ago, Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack

star trek
Image: Paramount+
  1. Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
  2. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
  3. Star Trek: Picard: TOS Star Walter Koenig on New Chekov Family Role
  4. The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Series' Future Gets Clearer Next Week?
  5. DC Comics Mark 30 Years of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
  6. Better Look At Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. (Spoilers)
  7. Justified: Taking U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens' Stetson? Not a Good Idea
  8. Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point
  9. 34 Marvel August 2023 Solicits Frankensteined- X-Men, Venom, Star Wars
  10. DC Advertises Batman #900 as "The Unbelievable Start Of What's Next"
  11. Hulk, Daredevil Actor Ray Buffer Pleads Guilty to Comic Shop Theft
  12. Marvel Rewrites Golden Age Flexo For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  13. Doom Patrol Gets Even More Like The X-Men Tomorrow #XSpoilers
  14. Free Comic Book Day & King Charles III's Coronation On The Same Day
  15. First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
  16. Clover Press To Republish Complete Dick Tracy – And Make Them Bigger
  17. Still Just One Valiant Comic in July 2023 Solicits, X-O Manowar #5

LITG four years ago on a Full Regeneration on Doctor Who

Cover image for DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO
Cover image for DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO
  1. It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
  2. Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  3. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
  4. The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Posts Bearded & Buff Soldier Boy Reminder
  5. Full Regeneration on Doctor Who in the Daily LITG, 24th Of April 2022
  6. The Dishonesty Of The Fantastic Beasts Franchise
  7. Arrow: Stephen Amell Brings Oliver Queen's Hooded Justice to TikTok
  8. What The Justice League #75 Acetate Cover Is Hiding
  9. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
  10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Keeps Canceling Those Cancellation Rumors
  11. Only Four Marvel Comics To Thank FOC It's Sunday 24th of April 2022
  12. Garth Ennis and John McCrea's Hitman #1, Up for Auction
  13. V For Vendetta #1, At Auction For $135 Already
  14. First Cameo Of Midnight Sons in Ghost Rider #28 at Auction For $130
  15. Devil's Reign Omega: Netflix Defenders Reunite for One Last Mission
  16. Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  17. The Magnus Robot Fighter-Inspired Fugitoid #1, Up for Auction
  18. Bloodline, Daughter Of Blade First Appearance On Free Comic Book Day
  19. The Tiger's Tongue in Mad Cave Studio's July 2022 Solicits
  20. Mystery Brothers #1 Launches in Red 5 Comics July 2022 Solicits

LITG five years ago, Umbrella Academy, DC Solicits and Philadelphia

Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021

  1. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set
  2. DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
  4. LeVar Burton Shills Ryan Reynolds' Gin After Jeopardy! Endorsement
  5. Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
  6. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E6 Review: A Frankly Baffling Ending
  7. DC Comics Confirms Identity Of Peacekeeper-01
  8. Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes
  9. Roy Harper Gets Super Powers In DC Comics' Infinite Frontier
  10. Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
  11. Stephanie Brown & Cassandra Cain's Batgirls Back-Up in July's Batman
  12. Sweeney Boo, New Ongoing Artist On DC's Punchline Comic
  13. Yakuza Lover: Viz Previews Steamy Shojo Beat Romance Manga
  14. TMNT: Last Ronin and Red Room Top Advance Reorders
  15. The Abandoned Empress: Yen Press to Publish Print Edition of Webtoon
  16. Late Marvel Comics, From Black Panther to Thor to Non-Stop Spider-Man
  17. Yen Press Announces New Upcoming Light Novels and Manga Titles
  18. Ninjak #1 Launches From Valiant Entertainment In July 2021 Solicits
  19. Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy by Ken Niimura Coming from Yen Press
  20. The Last Book You'll Ever Read in Vault Comics July 2021 Solicits
  21. We Don't Kill Spiders & No Ghosts In Hiroshima in Scout July Solicits
  22. Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 – The Daily LITG 24th April 2021

LITG six years ago, Marvel bribes, Forbidden Planet fundraising and Furloughed Funko

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, as comic book stores like Forbidden Planet struggled, and Marvel began its furloughs.

  1. Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
  2. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  3. Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
  4. Marvel Comics Furloughs Staff This Weekend
  5. Diamond Removes GEM from Three Jokers and Other DC Comics
  6. Transformers Grimlock Shows His Teeth with XM Studios
  7. Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
  8. Rick and Morty Animation Team Go Behind the Scenes of Season 4
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. DC Comics Still Distributed by Diamond as Well as UCS and Lunar

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Peter Sanderson Jr, comic book critic and historian, for DC's Who's Who and Marvel's Official Handbook.
  • Mimi Cruz of Night Flight Comics
  • Cartoonist Todd Wright.
  • Payton Gauldin letterer of Judo Girl and Ant.
  • Fabrizio Fiorentino, artist on Titans, Mystic, Final Crisis.
  • Thomas Tenney, artist on Terminator, Force Works, Night Watch.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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