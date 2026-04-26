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Pokémon TCG Pocket Expansion Pulsing Aura Launches This Week

Pokémon TCG Pocket has a brand-new expansion coming out this week, as Pulsing Aura arrives on April 27, 2026 with several new events

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Pocket launches the Pulsing Aura expansion on April 27, adding battle-focused cards and Fighting-type support.

Pulsing Aura introduces Mega Lucario ex, Mega Sceptile ex, and Vaporeon ex as standout new options for deck building.

Pokémon TCG Pocket also adds gold frames for duplicate cards, with retroactive rewards and tradable flairs in Pulsing Aura.

New Pokémon TCG Pocket events include gift missions, Community Week, emblem battles, and the Mega Heracross ex Drop Event.

The Pokémon Company and DeNA have revealed new details for the next Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, Pulsing Aura, which will launch this week. The highlights of this pack include giving a major boost to Fighting-types, as well as the additions of Mega Lucario ex, Mega Sceptile ex, and Vaporeon ex to the mix to give you some new awesome options. We have more details here, as well as the full list of upcoming events from the team, as the content will launch on April 27, 2026.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Will Launch the Pulsing Aura Expansion on April 27

Pulsing Aura features intense training and battle illustrations, with Mega Lucario and Mega Sceptile appearing on the newest booster pack. In addition, fans can look forward to discovering powerful new cards, including Mega Lucario ex, Mega Sceptile ex, and Vaporeon ex. Inspired by the expansion's battle-focused theme, Pulsing Aura will also feature Trainer cards designed to enhance Fighting‑type Pokémon in battle.

A new gold frame will be introduced with Pulsing Aura and available in subsequent releases. Gold frames will be available as a type of flair for ◆, ◆◆, and ◆◆◆ rarity cards. Players will automatically earn a gold frame after collecting 10 duplicates of the same card, including retroactively for cards already owned. Additional gold frames can be obtained by consuming duplicate cards via the Obtain Flair feature, and gold‑framed cards can also be traded.

Pulsing Aura Upcoming Events

Elite Deck Gift Missions (late April – late July): Complete missions to obtain a powerful Fire‑type Elite Deck featuring Mega Charizard Y ex (from Crimson Blaze) and Moltres ex (from Genetic Apex).

Complete missions to obtain a powerful Fire‑type Elite Deck featuring Mega Charizard Y ex (from Crimson Blaze) and Moltres ex (from Genetic Apex). Handy Card Collection Missions (late April – late July): Earn Trainer cards, including May, Cyrus, and more.

Earn Trainer cards, including May, Cyrus, and more. Special Event 2026 (late April – early May): Celebrate 1.5 years of Pokémon TCG Pocket with solo battles and missions to obtain promo cards, Zygarde ex, accessories, and more.

Celebrate 1.5 years of Pokémon TCG Pocket with solo battles and missions to obtain promo cards, Zygarde ex, accessories, and more. Pulsing Aura Emblem Event (early–mid May): Compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items.

Compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items. Community Week (early May): Complete missions focused on trading and sharing cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards.

Complete missions focused on trading and sharing cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards. Mega Heracross ex Drop Event (May): Tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 8.

Tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 8. Wonder Pick Event (mid–late May): Promo cards featuring Treecko and Gallade will appear in Wonder Picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain an event shop ticket, which can be exchanged for a promo card at the Shop.

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