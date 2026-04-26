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Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday

Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday. with The Ultimates, Captain America, X-Men and Zatanna

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Article Summary

  • Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Wednesday spotlights a fifth-week release slate led by Marvel’s biggest books.
  • The Ultimates #23, Captain America #10, Uncanny X-Men #27 and Punisher #3 top the week’s must-read picks.
  • DC’s lighter lineup brings Zatanna #1, Batman / Wonder Woman: Truth and Swamp Thing 1989 #1 into focus.
  • Image and indie standouts like Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn, White Sky and Hellboy in Love round out the 50.

It's a "fifth-week" Wednesday coming, which means DC Comics drops down to comics that are late, one-shots or "special interest". This Wednesday, that's Zatanna, Justice League Quarterly, Batman/Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing 1989 #1, which is 37 years late. And does rather leave the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics list to Marvel Comics for a change, with Ultimate, Armageddon-tinged Captain America and Wolverine, X-Men and Punisher before Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn and White Sky make it in from Image, and we find out how Planet She-Hulk ends in a way it was never meant to…

  1. The Ultimates #23 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  2. Captain America #10 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  3. Uncanny X-Men #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  4. Zatanna #1 $3.99 DC Comics
  5. Punisher #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  6. Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  7. Skinbreaker #8 $4.99 Image Comics
  8. Batman / Wonder Woman: Truth #1 $5.99 DC Comics
  9. Swamp Thing 1989 #1 $4.99 DC Comics
  10. Gunslinger Spawn #53 $3.99 Image Comics
  11. Planet She-Hulk #6 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  12. White Sky #3 $3.99 Image Comics
  13. Justice League Intergalactic Special #1 $5.99 DC Comics
  14. Generation X-23 #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  15. Feral #22 $3.99 Image Comics
  16. Wiccan: Witches' Road #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  17. The Sacrificers #21 $4.99 Image Comics
  18. Red Roots #1 $4.99 Image Comics
  19. Wonder Man #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  20. I Hate Fairyland #50 $3.99 Image Comics
  21. Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  22. Predator: Bloodshed #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  23. Harley Quinn X Elvira #6 $4.99 Dynamite
  24. Viking Moon #3 $3.99 Image Comics
  25. Sam and Twitch: Case Files #23 $3.99 Image Comics
  26. Thundarr the Barbarian #3 $4.99 Dynamite
  27. Heavy Metal #5 $14.99 Heavy Metal
  28. Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  29. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Firefly #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. Is Ted OK? #3 $5.99 Mad Cave Studios
  31. Final Boss: Masked Vigilante #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  32. Hellboy in Love: Black Eyes #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  33. Wrestle Heist #5 $3.99 Image Comics
  34. Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  35. Dust to Dust #8 $3.99 Image Comics
  36. A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #2 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  37. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #3 Facsimile Edition 2026 $4.99 DC Comics
  38. Murder Hobo #1 $4.99 Midnight Factory
  39. The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace #2 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  40. Ripcord #3 $4.99 Ignition Press
  41. Warbird #0 $1.99 Bad Idea Comics
  42. The Oddball's Odyssey #1 $7.99 Bad Idea Comics
  43. Roots of Madness #6 $4.99 Ignition Press
  44. Street Sharks Annual 2026 #1 $5.99 IDW Publishing
  45. The Rocketeer: IDW Classics #1 $1.99 IDW Publishing
  46. 51 #2 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  47. Murder Drones #3 $4.99 Oni Press
  48. Elric: The Sleeping Sorceress #1 $4.99 Titan Comics
  49. Disney Villains: Ursula #3 $4.99 Dynamite
  50. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Hama Files Edition #14 $3.99 Image Comics

Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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