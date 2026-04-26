Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titlles, Armageddon, punisher, ultimates, wolverine, zatanna
Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday
Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday. with The Ultimates, Captain America, X-Men and Zatanna
Article Summary
- Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Wednesday spotlights a fifth-week release slate led by Marvel’s biggest books.
- The Ultimates #23, Captain America #10, Uncanny X-Men #27 and Punisher #3 top the week’s must-read picks.
- DC’s lighter lineup brings Zatanna #1, Batman / Wonder Woman: Truth and Swamp Thing 1989 #1 into focus.
- Image and indie standouts like Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn, White Sky and Hellboy in Love round out the 50.
It's a "fifth-week" Wednesday coming, which means DC Comics drops down to comics that are late, one-shots or "special interest". This Wednesday, that's Zatanna, Justice League Quarterly, Batman/Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing 1989 #1, which is 37 years late. And does rather leave the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics list to Marvel Comics for a change, with Ultimate, Armageddon-tinged Captain America and Wolverine, X-Men and Punisher before Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn and White Sky make it in from Image, and we find out how Planet She-Hulk ends in a way it was never meant to…
- The Ultimates #23 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Captain America #10 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Uncanny X-Men #27 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Zatanna #1 $3.99 DC Comics
- Punisher #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #3 $5.99 Marvel Comics
- Skinbreaker #8 $4.99 Image Comics
- Batman / Wonder Woman: Truth #1 $5.99 DC Comics
- Swamp Thing 1989 #1 $4.99 DC Comics
- Gunslinger Spawn #53 $3.99 Image Comics
- Planet She-Hulk #6 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- White Sky #3 $3.99 Image Comics
- Justice League Intergalactic Special #1 $5.99 DC Comics
- Generation X-23 #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- Feral #22 $3.99 Image Comics
- Wiccan: Witches' Road #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- The Sacrificers #21 $4.99 Image Comics
- Red Roots #1 $4.99 Image Comics
- Wonder Man #2 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- I Hate Fairyland #50 $3.99 Image Comics
- Doom 2099: Rage of Doom #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Predator: Bloodshed #3 $4.99 Marvel Comics
- Harley Quinn X Elvira #6 $4.99 Dynamite
- Viking Moon #3 $3.99 Image Comics
- Sam and Twitch: Case Files #23 $3.99 Image Comics
- Thundarr the Barbarian #3 $4.99 Dynamite
- Heavy Metal #5 $14.99 Heavy Metal
- Deadly Hands of K'un-Lun #3 $3.99 Marvel Comics
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Firefly #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- Is Ted OK? #3 $5.99 Mad Cave Studios
- Final Boss: Masked Vigilante #1 $3.99 Image Comics
- Hellboy in Love: Black Eyes #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- Wrestle Heist #5 $3.99 Image Comics
- Tomb Raider: Sacred Artifacts #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
- Dust to Dust #8 $3.99 Image Comics
- A Quiet Place: Storm Warning #2 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #3 Facsimile Edition 2026 $4.99 DC Comics
- Murder Hobo #1 $4.99 Midnight Factory
- The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace #2 $4.99 IDW Publishing
- Ripcord #3 $4.99 Ignition Press
- Warbird #0 $1.99 Bad Idea Comics
- The Oddball's Odyssey #1 $7.99 Bad Idea Comics
- Roots of Madness #6 $4.99 Ignition Press
- Street Sharks Annual 2026 #1 $5.99 IDW Publishing
- The Rocketeer: IDW Classics #1 $1.99 IDW Publishing
- 51 #2 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
- Murder Drones #3 $4.99 Oni Press
- Elric: The Sleeping Sorceress #1 $4.99 Titan Comics
- Disney Villains: Ursula #3 $4.99 Dynamite
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Hama Files Edition #14 $3.99 Image Comics