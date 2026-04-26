Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titlles, Armageddon, punisher, ultimates, wolverine, zatanna

Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday

Ultimately The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics For This Coming Wednesday. with The Ultimates, Captain America, X-Men and Zatanna

Article Summary Fifty Most Anticipated Comics for Wednesday spotlights a fifth-week release slate led by Marvel’s biggest books.

The Ultimates #23, Captain America #10, Uncanny X-Men #27 and Punisher #3 top the week’s must-read picks.

DC’s lighter lineup brings Zatanna #1, Batman / Wonder Woman: Truth and Swamp Thing 1989 #1 into focus.

Image and indie standouts like Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn, White Sky and Hellboy in Love round out the 50.

It's a "fifth-week" Wednesday coming, which means DC Comics drops down to comics that are late, one-shots or "special interest". This Wednesday, that's Zatanna, Justice League Quarterly, Batman/Wonder Woman and Swamp Thing 1989 #1, which is 37 years late. And does rather leave the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics list to Marvel Comics for a change, with Ultimate, Armageddon-tinged Captain America and Wolverine, X-Men and Punisher before Skinbreaker, Gunslinger Spawn and White Sky make it in from Image, and we find out how Planet She-Hulk ends in a way it was never meant to…

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