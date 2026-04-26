Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Showcases Over 200 Titles During Spring Event

Indie Live Expo held its Spring event yesterday, showcasing over 200 indie video games across a four-hour livestream

Article Summary Indie Live Expo Spring 2026 featured over 200 indie games in a four-hour livestream packed with reveals and updates.

The showcase spotlighted global indie titles, focusing on fresh announcements without AAA games crowding the event.

New release dates included Magical Princess, Pain Pain Go Away!, OCTOPinbs, Better Than Dead, and No Mortal Space.

Indie Live Expo also delivered new demos, beta news, and launch windows for upcoming PC, PS5, and Switch 2 games.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, held its Spring event yesterday, showcasing over 200 video games across a four-hour livestream. The event highlighted a number of new titles on the way, a slew of updates for games already mentioned and in development at various stages, and even a few release-date announcements added to the mix. Normally, we're not really fans of this kind of thing, because four hours is a hell of a long time to sit and watch any kind of video game event. But this is one of the few that goes out of its way to highlight indie games from around the world, with nothing AAA or even remotely high-commercial mixed in. We have a list of the highlights for you below as the video is here for you to check the whole thing out.

Multiple Announcements Were Made During The Indie Live Expo – Spring 2026 Showcase

Warota: I Live Next to The Demon King's Castle LOL – PC via Steam in 2026, with Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 releases scheduled for 2027

Magical Princess – April 28th, 2026

Feather's Edge – In development for Steam

CRYMELIGHT – November 5, 2026

In Us – Coming to PC via Steam in 2026

Pain Pain Go Away! – May 20, 2026

OCTOPinbs – May 12, 2026

Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle – Coming to PC via Steam in 2026

Drunken Goddess Reflux – Coming to PC via Steam in 2026

LUNAR PULSE – Coming to PC via Steam in 2027

Better Than Dead – May 12, 2026

Touhou Yukkuri Mountain – Coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch 2 Spring 2026

Memory of Memorie: A Chill Story – Summer 2026

Wanderburg – Summer 2026 for PC via Steam

The Second Reality Room: Unspoken Truths – New demo available today

Moorestech – Closed Beta Test Announced

No Mortal Space – July 8, 2026

SHIKA-Q – EVO Japan 2026 Side-Tournament Entry

Finding Polka – Demo now available on PC via Steam

WELL DWELLER – PC via Steam in Q3 2026, demo available today

Yunyun Syndrome!? Rhythm Psychosis – Available Now

.45 Parabellum Bloodhound – PC via Steam in Q3 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!