The Toxic Crusaders Soundtrack Has Been Released on Vinyl

Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Retroware, toxic crusaders

The Toxic Crusaders Soundtrack Is Up for Pre-Order on CD and Vinyl

Fans can now pre-order the complete Toxic Crusaders soundtrack on CD and vinyl.

Article Summary Retroware has opened pre-orders for the Toxic Crusaders soundtrack on CD and a 2xLP colored vinyl set.

The Toxic Crusaders vinyl features 36 tracks across neon green and toxic purple records in a gatefold package.

Joshua Key, Psychostick, and Sam Beddoes power the Toxic Crusaders soundtrack with radioactive riffs and energy.

Fans can stream the Toxic Crusaders soundtrack now before the $40 vinyl release arrives this May ahead of the game.

Retroware, the developers for the new beat 'em up game Toxic Crusaders, have officially put the game's soundtrack up for pre-order on CD and vinyl. This will be the complete soundtrack with every single song available across a 2xLP set, each one colored in bright neon green and a toxic purple. Granted, the game has not been released yet, so you're buying a soundtrack for a title you've never played. But the music actually does sound really awesome, so if you're into video game music of any kind, this may be one worth checking out. You can stream it first if you'd like, as the vinyl edition is going for $40, set to be released this May.

Get The New Toxic Crusaders Game Soundtrack on CD and Vinyl

Dive into the complete adventure of Toxic Crusaders with this jam-packed 36-track vinyl album! Pressed on 2 colored LPs, which are doubled-sided, and come in a gatefold case with full art inside. Every note you hear is crafted and arranged by the dynamic Joshua Key and Psychostick. With creative contributions from Sam Beddoes of FreakZone Games. This soundtrack captures all the quirky, explosive energy of the game. Perfect for jamming at work, in the car, or any time you aren't playing the game.

Featuring face-melting tracks from metalcore band Psychostick, the Toxic Crusaders soundtrack brings the chaos of Tromaville to life with a mix of radioactive riffs and high-energy anthems. The vinyl release includes a curated selection of 36 of the game's hardest-hitting tracks, pressed across two colored LPs and housed in a gatefold package with full interior artwork. Every track is crafted by Joshua Key and Psychostick, with additional contributions from Sam Beddoes of FreakZone Games. The release arrives ahead of the game's upcoming launch, giving fans an early taste of the high-energy action to come from the upcoming brawler, which continues the story of the cult classic cartoon series.

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