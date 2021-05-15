Unexpected Green Hornet Covers From Michael Kaluta Up For Auction

After producing drawings for dozens of fanzines in the early sixties, Michael W. Kaluta broke into professional comics with work for Charlton. Soon he was working for DC, where he produced standout horror and fantasy covers and stories. Among DC fans, Kaluta is perhaps most celebrated for his outstanding work on Carson of Venus, and the Shadow series. By 1976, Kaluta was largely out of monthly comic books, creating fantasy art in a workspace alongside fellow artists Jeff Jones, Bernie Wrightson, and Barry Windsor-Smith, and this group became collectively known as "The Studio." Later Kaluta works have included the space opera Starstruck, stories about the Shadow, countless fantasy covers, book illustrations, and more. He is best known for his acclaimed 1970s adaptation of the pulp magazine hero The Shadow with writer Dennis O'Neil. He is a strong influence on the likes of Art Adams and Todd McFarlane.

And two of his original cover artwork pages are up for auction as part of today's Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122120 from Heritage Auctions, one published, one not, both absolute bargains.

Michael Kaluta The Unexpected #1 Variant Cover Original Art (DC/Vertigo, 2011). Comics icon Michael Kaluta rendered this suspenseful cover of a restrained illusionist performing what may his final performance in a glass tank overflowing with water, for the Vertigo groundbreaking anthology. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11" x 17". Signed in lower area and in Excellent condition.