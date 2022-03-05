Valiant Classics Reprints For 2022 & 2023, 250 Pages For $24.99

At last weekend's ComicsPRO retailer event, Valiant Entertainment looked at their upcoming plans, most of which have been reported previously or since. But not all, a few slipped through the net.

So we knew that Valiant was to publish the original run of X-O Manowar, the Valiant title that kicked things off back in the day, later in 2022, as the series is to be relaunched with Liam Sharp, Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

But we did get a further look at the Valiant Classics line, republishing the original 1992 Valiant titles, chronologically. Those that Valiant has the rights to still publish, of course. We knew about X-O Manowar for later this year.

But they also revealed the next series to be given the Valiant Classic series, trade paperbacks printing the original runs chronologically, and they are Archer & Armstrong and Bloodshot (also being relaunched) and Ninjak.

Because of rights issues, it is unlikely you'll get Solar Man Of The Atom, Magnus Robot Fighter or Turuk Dinosaur Hunter, but for the Valiant-originated series, this appears to be the way forward to bringing the days of Jim Shooter back into print.

Let's just hope all the money gets sorted this time. As Jim Shooter told us previously, "Valiant never paid me any royalties reprint money or participations whatsoever. They never so much as sent me comp copies of reprints of my work. Scorched earth." And that he was only paid for and received complimentary collections of, the work "for which I wrote new stories, the Harbinger and X-O reprint hardback books… No compensation whatsoever for the reprinted stories." Might this be a chance to try and make that right, for Jim Shooter and other creators?

I mean, the trade paperback is certainly a deal, offering 250 pages a book for $24.99 each. But it would also be nice for some of that money to go to the creators as well as the current publisher. We also got a look at some character sketches from the upcoming Valiant supernatural event comic, Book Of Shadows…