Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months Time

Earlier this month, after breaking news stories about Valiant Entertainment letting much of their staff go, Bleeding Cool broke the story about Valiant cancelling Archer & Armstrong midway through the series, of delaying future issues of Book Of Shadows until 2023 and wondered what would happen to X-O Manowar, still scheduled for November 2022. Later Valiant Entertainment came out strong with a PR entitled "The Epic Future of Valiant Entertainment Publishing" which included X-O Manowar Unconquered drawn by Liam Sharp, scheduled for November 2022, but listed for March 2o23. And so it is in Valiant Entertainment's solicitation for November 2022 comic include X-O Manowar #1 but scheduled for the 22nd of March, seven months away. I have never seen a mainstream American publisher of a monthly comic book ever solicit something that far in advance. It appears they already has the slot in Previews and probably the advertising as well, and decided they might as well use it. It is quite bizarre. Here is Valiant Entertainment's full November 2022 solicits and solicitations – even if the big launch is for March. Bloodshot Unleashed #3 is still solicited for November. And the Book Of Shadows collection is rescheduled for… May? May? That's nine months away. What is going on? I should try and get hold of a print copy of Previews this week and see if it matches these dates.

XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR A SHARP (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP222050

SEP222051 – XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR B MALAVIA (MR) – 3.99

SEP222052 – XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR C STAEHLE (MR) – 3.99

SEP222053 – XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR D PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

SEP222054 – XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR E BLANK VAR (MR) – 3.99

SEP222055 – XO MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #1 CVR F 250 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

Warrior. Slave. Liberator. King. Aric of Dacia has lived many lives. Now his past, present, and future collide as Valiant's X-O MANOWAR returns in an unforgettable new series. Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Liam Sharp bring X-O Manowar to new planets, old villains, and brutal destinies. X-O Manowar is alone in space and stranded on a distant world, battered and defiant, but never defeated. Put the king back on his throne as X-O Manowar charts an epic return on its 30th anniversary.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #3 CVR A DAVIS-HUNT (MR)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP222056

SEP222057 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #3 CVR B RIFKIN (MR) – 3.99

SEP222058 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #3 CVR C RYP (MR) – 3.99

SEP222059 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #3 CVR D ACTION FIGURE (MR) – 3.99

SEP222060 – BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED #3 CVR E PREORDER BUNDLE ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Jon Davis-Hunt

Guest-starring X-O MANOWAR!

BLOODSHOT recruits X-O MANOWAR -who knows a thing or two about ending alien threats- as a parasitic alien takes hold in an Appalachian church putting an entire congregation of lost souls at risk.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOOK OF SHADOWS TP

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP222061

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Travis Escafullery

Shadowman. Eternal Warrior. Punk Mambo. Doctor Mirage. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat: Exarch Fane. No one is safe as the fearsome foe has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows.

Valiant is proud to present BOOK OF SHADOWS, a supernatural event with master of horror Cullen Bunn (Venom) and bone-chilling artist Vicente Cifuentes (Justice League Dark) that's the perfect opportunity to join the Valiant Universe.

If Exarch Fane doesn't destroy the world first!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits