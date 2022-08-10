Valiant Cancels Archer & Armstrong Forever, Delays Book Of Shadows?

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining – including publisher Fred Pierce (but only just). And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors) people have been looking to what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward

Book Of Shadows #1 was published a couple of weeks ago and has been very well received. Issue 2 is scheduled for the 24th of August. But then issue 3 has been delayed from September 2022 until the 25th of January 2023. And Book Of Shadows #4, originally scheduled for September 2023 is now at the 22nd of February 2023. No explanation has been given, but that is a rather large delay for a comic book publisher that is publishing two-to-three comics a month at the moment.

And Archer & Armstrong Forever may have seen its last issue published today, Archer & Armstrong #4, Archer & Armstrong #5 and #6 solicited for September and October have been removed from the schedules completely, rather than being rescheduled like Book Of Shadows.

Bloodshot Unleashed, their other incoming comic book series appears to still be scheduled for September and October as originally. What this means for the November-scheduled X-O Manowar Unconquered by Liam Sharp, we do not yet know. Currently, Valiant Entertainment refuses to respond to Bleeding Cool enquiries, but we would be happy to hear from anyone involved. Here's what would have run for Archer & Armstrong.

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #5 CVR A CHANG

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

After the shocking events of issue #4, The Eccentric has placed a bounty on Archer & Armstrong's heads, leading to all manner of mercenaries coming out of the woodwork. When Mary-Maria, Archer's adopted sister (and expert assassin with flexible morals) shows up asking for help with a rogue demon menacing her Sisters of Perpetual Darkness, can they even begin to trust her, or are these nuns flying straight to H-e-double-hockey-sticks-and taking A&A with them?! In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: 3.99 ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #6 CVR A CHANG

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221952

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

After dodging her calls and texts for a month, Faith arrives in New York to corner Archer. What's happening with the affable Archer to make him such a grade-A jerkwad? All will be revealed, but not before a menagerie of mercenaries tries to collect the bounty on his head. Will they-or most importantly, their relationship-make it out alive? Meanwhile, Frig joins Armstrong for a brand-new adventure inside his satchel, and hijinks will ensue. In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: 3.99

And the delayed solicitations for Book Of Shadows.

BOOK OF SHADOWS #2 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUN222012

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Doctor Mirage, Eternal Warrior, and Shadowman's new ward, Persephone, confront a villain from the Veil. Exarch Fane has broken through to Earth, bringing with him the Book of Shadows, which is more than just your average tome. Death and destruction follow in Fane's wake. Can our heroes save the day or will they run away to lick their wounds?In Shops: Aug 24, 2022 SRP: $3.99 BOOK OF SHADOWS #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL222051

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Exarch Fane, an ancient, otherworldly warlord, is intent on sacrificing our world to satiate his hunger. Only a team of mystic heroes stands in his way. But while three heroes-SHADOWMAN, PUNK MAMBO, and PERSEPHONE-attempt to stop Fane from forging the Chain of Ruin, DOCTOR MIRAGE and the ETERNAL WARRIOR pass through the veil of death to discover the BOOK OF SHADOWS' terrible secrets. In Shops: Jan 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99 BOOK OF SHADOWS #4 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG221948

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

As Exarch Fane's horde of beasts and vampires work to complete their Ritual of Sacrifice, the supernatural heroes of the Valiant Universe-Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Dr. Mirage, the Eternal Warrior, and Persephone-make their last stand. But to save the rest of the universe, must our world die?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99