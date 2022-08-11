Valiant Comics PR Still Working, Promises An "Epic Future"

Earlier this week, after breaking news stories about Valiant Entertainment letting much of their staff go, Bleeding Cool broke the story about Valiant cancelling Archer & Armstrong midway through the series, of delaying future issues of Book Of Shadows until 2023 and wondered what would happen to X-O Manowar, still scheduled for November 2022. Today Valiant Entertainment has come out strong with a PR entitled "The Epic Future of Valiant Entertainment Publishing" In which they state that Bloodshot Unleashed is coming out in September as planned.

Duty unbound. Power unmatched. BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED! Debuting September 21st, Valiant's first-ever Mature Readers title BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED will explode onto shelves and digital platforms everywhere as the globally renowned action franchise returns. With writer Deniz Camp and artist Jon Davis-Hunt, BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED is a brutally unflinching examination of who the character is, set against a backdrop of violence that exposes his traumatic past by pitting him against deadly rampaging monsters who reflect his own place in the Valiant Universe. The final chance to preorder BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED is August 29th. Get your preorders in before it's too late to collect all of the action figure variants across issues #1-4 featuring threezero's upcoming

Then onto the Book Of Shadows series.

Then, evil returns to kick off the new year in January with the conclusion of the epic crossover event

BOOK OF SHADOWS bringing together the Dark Defenders of the Valiant Universe – Shadowman,

Eternal Warrior, Punk Mambo, Doctor Mirage and Persephone – for the first time. The ancient and

terrifying new villain Exarch Fane has begun the Dark Feast upon our world and no one will be spared.

It's a can't miss event with writer Cullen Bunn and artist Vicente Cifuentes that has garnered critical and fan acclaim alike with Comicpop! calling it "exactly what the Valiant Universe needs!"

No mention that the series has been delayed four months in order to "return". People might not have even known it had gone away. And then X-O Manowar Unconquered, scheduled for November 2022.

Warrior. Slave. Liberator. King. In March, 2023 Valiant's flagship character X-O Manowar charts a course back to his throne in X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED. Featuring the superstar team of Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Liam Sharp, the all-new series looks to the stars with Aric marooned on a distant planet with only his sentient armor Shanhara by his side. Following the celebrated character's 30th anniversary, X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED will find Aric faced with new planets, old villains, and brutal destinies.

And for Archer And Armstrong which saw solicitation listings for the mini-series final two issues disappear? It seems to have disappeared from Valiant's press release as well. No mention of the NFTs that plenty of buyers have been asking about either. Still, at least Bloodshot Unleashed #1 is up for FOC and it does look very nice… but with all those layoffs, how epic can that future be? Right now it feels like a shot in the head.