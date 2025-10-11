Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: b clay moore, Bloodland, Ignition Press, Mack Chater, new york comic con, Retailer Day

Vampires In The White House: Bloodland by B Clay Moore & Mack Chater

Created by B Clay Moore and Mack Chater, Bloodland debuts from Ignition Press in Spring 2026.

The story follows a rogue president, ancient vampires, and a nation torn apart by power struggles.

Key characters are Army vet Heather Brooks and ex-quarterback Son Cassidy leading a resistance.

B Clay Moore and Mack Chater are launching a new 12-issue political horror story set in the White House. Quite the stretch, right? A twelve-issue series from Ignition Press, Bloodland will be published in the Spring. Who knows what horrors we'll be dealing with by then, right? But in this case, it's just vampires. Because, all politicians are bloodsuckers, or something…

"Imagine the President of the United States abusing his power well into an unconstitutional extended term, shielded by broken systems and a party of loyalists. Now imagine that government fortified in their power by literal vampires. That's the bold concept behind the new political, survivalist horror series from writer B. Clay Moore (The Leading Man, Last Flight Out of Wichita) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Mack Chater (Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins, Blood Stained Teeth), debuting from Ignition Press in Spring 2026. The series was announced during the publisher's Retailer Day presentation at New York Comic Con."

"Mack and I actually started plotting and outlining this book almost five years ago, and we're both excited to finally get it in people's hands," said writer B. Clay Moore. "It's a big story with lots of moving pieces, so we're forever grateful that Ignition is giving us the right home for it. Having watched Ignition grow from the spark of an idea to where they are now, I can honestly say no publisher has ever launched with a better understanding of how to serve creators, retailers and readers, and it's exactly where Bloodland needs to be."

"The United States is collapsing. And then there are the vampires. President Andrew Cross is deep into an unconstitutional extended term, seized and shielded by executive orders, martial law, and a stacked Supreme Court. With support splintering, Cross forges an alliance with a cabal of ancient European vampires. As the White Cell's influence expands, the administration's pursuit of power and blood purity transforms the landscape into a battleground between emboldened loyalists, aspiring demagogues, and colorful factions of dissenters. Against it all, Army veteran Heather Brooks is a lone wolf on a warpath to find and avenge her newborn son who's been sacrificed to the state; and retired pro quarterback Son Cassidy rallies an idealistic resistance. As their courses collide, the two leaders will tilt the odds and change the shape of a cross-country war for the soul of a nation."

"The secret is out! After years of planning, scheming, and sketching with Clay, I am beyond excited to finally announce our new comic book project at NYCC this week!" said series artist Mack Chater. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've built, and a huge thank you to Ignition for being the perfect partner to bring this vision to life. We can't wait for you all to see it!"

Bloodland #1 is available in comic shops early next year from writer B. Clay Moore and artist Mack Chater. This issue features two open-to-order covers from series artist Chater and

Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the B.P.R.D., Detective Comics), and a 1:5 variant cover by Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls, Old Man Logan). The Bloodland Ashcan will be available in comic shops at the end of October.

