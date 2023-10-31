Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Aethon Books, audiobooks

Vault & Aethon To Do Comics & Audio Adaptations Of Each Other's Books

Vault Comics and Aethon Books have announced a new partnership to publish titles across the comics, graphic novels, ebook and audiobooks.

Vault Comics and Aethon Books have announced a new partnership to publish titles across the comics, graphic novels, ebook and audiobooks. What does that mean? Vault Comics, as well as publishing science fiction, fantasy, and horror comics, such as Barbaric, Heathen, The Plot, and Money Shot, also has a Headshell imprint, through which it publishes graphic novels in partnership with musicians like Metallica, Def Leppard, the Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Redman, Slash, and more. Which would be handy for audio versions. Aethon Books is a leading publisher of science fiction and fantasy ebooks and audiobooks, known for bestselling titles such as He Who Fights With Monsters, Defiance of the Fall, Primal Hunter, and Drop Trooper. And they might like some of them to be comic books.

So the partnership will see Aethon publish ebook and audiobook adaptations and tie-ins of titles from the Vault library, while Vault will publish comic book and graphic novel adaptations and tie-ins of titles from the Aethon library. The first publications from the partnership are tentatively planned for 2024.

"We can't imagine better folks to partner with to expand our catalog into ebook and audiobook publishing than the team at Aethon. They have redefined what's possible as an independent publisher in their category. As a devoted audiobook listener myself, I am particularly excited to offer Vault fans everywhere new ways to experience the storyworlds they love through audiobooks and ebooks," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel whose excitements levels seem easily triggered. "I am equally excited to bring key Aethon titles and series to life in the comic book medium."

"Working with Vault is a dream come true," said Aethon Co-owner and COO Steve Beaulieu who must have some low-key dreams.. "When meeting with their team, it's as if looking into a mirror and seeing the same excitement for comics, music, and the genres that for us, are life itself. We look forward to many years together, producing the highest quality Science Fiction, Fantasy, Horror and beyond."

