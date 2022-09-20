Vault Comics Continues Double Feature Into December 2022 Solicits

No launches in December, but Vault Comics is continuing its Double Feature with Nightfall, launching in October with its second issue of 64-page comics with two comics inside continues, as well as Door To Door Night To Night, End After End, Mindset, Heart Eyes and West Of Sundown in Vault Comics' December 2022 solicits and solicitations.

NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #2 CVR A HOUSE

VAULT COMICS

OCT222019

OCT222020 – NIGHTFALL DOUBLE FEATURE #2 CVR B SHEHAN DELUXE EDITION – 9.99

(W) Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus, David Andry (A) Chris Shehan (A / CA) Maan House

Feature one is THE CEMETERIANS, written by New York Times Best-Selling author Daniel Kraus (The Autumnal, The Shape of Water), drawn by Ringo Award nominee Maan House, colored by Kurt Michael Russell (The Plot, The Blue Flame), and lettered by Andworld Design. While "skeletization" ravages the globe, causing chaos and death, Alan unveils Styx: a device capable of picking up signals from beyond the grave. After a chilling pet cemetery experiment, Alan and Ivy plug Styx into a human cemetery…and make contact.

Feature two is DENIZEN, written by Tim Daniel (The Plot, End After End) and David Andry (Resonant, End After End), drawn by Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter, The Autumnal), colored by Jason Wordie, and lettered by Jim Campbell. A family's cross country road trip goes off the map and into the unforgiving wilds of Joshua Tree National Park, when mom and wife-to-be Helene succumbs to a malevolent force tucked inside an abandoned camping trailer. Enthralled by the malevolent force inhabiting an abandoned camping trailer, Helene's behavior becomes more fractured, and her-soon-to-be husband Richard is at a loss as to how to help. Young Maya finds herself equally affected by a dark dagger she's discovered, while her older sister Lily stumbles upon a ghastly clue in the desert that may explain it all… if she survives long enough to return to her family.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 7.99

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #2 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

OCT222021

OCT222022 – DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #2 CVR A HURTT – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

Fred and the rest of "the best damned door-to-door sales team" have always had a knack for getting into trouble, but now that they've witnessed supernatural forces first-hand, they can't help but spot monsters, ghosts, and foul ne'er-do-wells wherever they go. Case in point, they've stumbled upon an infestation of otherworldly goblins in Hopkinsville, who are driving the townsfolk to murder! And when the team can't trust their own eyes, how will they face the minions of evil?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #5 CVR A SUNANDO

VAULT COMICS

OCT222023

OCT222024 – END AFTER END #5 CVR B KANGAS – 4.99

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

Alone, Walt finds a sanctuary seemingly untouched by war, but here he'll face an enemy unlike any he has faced before, a conflict that will radically alter his perception of the End After End. Grink will also struggle with a shift in perspective, one that will change his and Walt's relationship forever.

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEART EYES #5 CVR A IBANEZ

VAULT COMICS

OCT222026

OCT222025 – HEART EYES #5 CVR A DIALYNAS – 4.99

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A / CA) Victor Ibanez

Nobody's ever been careful what they wish for. Lupe is no exception. Loneliness, obsession, and sanity-eating monsters collide in our cosmic horror conclusion. Love conquers all, though… right?

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MINDSET #6 CVR A PEARSON

VAULT COMICS

OCT222027

OCT222028 – MINDSET #6 CVR B SIMMONDS – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) John Pearson

With the help of his new partner, Ben Sharp must face off against his old partners for the fate of Mindset. Before he can win the final mind control battle, Ben will have to grapple with his deepest self, choosing between total freedom or total influence. Don't miss the mind-zapping conclusion!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #7 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

OCT222029

OCT222030 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #7 CVR B TERRY – 4.99

OCT222031 – WEST OF SUNDOWN #7 CVR C SEELEY – 4.99

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

The new residents of Sangre De Moro have barely moved in when the arrival of the mysterious Dr. Moreau begins to split them apart. What horrors lie at the end of the railroad? And what terrible secrets hide beneath Sheriff Abilene's floppy eared mask?

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 4.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits