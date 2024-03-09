Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, crowdbuilding, Zoop

Vault, Zoop And Barbaric- Crowdfunding Without The Funding

Vault and Zoop have partnered for what they call a "transformative new approach to fan engagement to celebrate the release of Barbaric"

Article Summary Vault partners with Zoop for a Crowdbuilding Campaign of Barbaric: Born In Blood #1.

Fans can get early digital access and unlock rewards as more join the Barbaric Horde.

Exclusive content and merch are available, with some items never to be produced again.

Campaign aims to reward fan engagement without a funding goal for comic distribution.

Vault and Zoop have partnered for what they call a "transformative new approach to fan engagement to celebrate the release of Barbaric: Born In Blood #1, the newest arc of Vault's smash hit Barbaric series." Basically, they are doing crowdfunding… without the funding. Trademarking it as a "Crowdbuilding Campaign™" is live now through March 12th, 2024 on Zoop.

Throughout the Barbaric "Join The Horde" "Crowdbuilding Campaign™", fans will be able to get free early digital access to the full issue of Barbaric: Born In Blood #1, which is nice as retailers are getting the print version free as well.

Then, as more readers "join the Barbaric Horde", more rewards will be unlocked for everyone, including more digital comics, more exclusive behind-the-scenes art, and more goodies direct from creators Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden. The first fans to "join the Barbaric Horde" get their pick of rewards from the Vault library and access to a limited number of special early-bird gifts, dubbed the "Horde Rewards". I'm going to be using quite marks a lot, aren't I? Readers will be able to preorder other exclusive covers, merch,available first through the Crowdbuilding Campaign on Zoopa, some of which and will never never be produced again.

Basically, it's a freemium version of Kickstarter, yes? As they say, The completion and distribution of Barbaric: Born In Blood #1 is not tied to the success of the "Barbaric "Join The Horde" Crowdbuilding Campaign™" as the book is already complet. There is no funding goal. It's just a way to reward increasing fan interaction and marketing. Quite marks aside, I approve. And no one has to add more shipping than the item actually costs.

"We want to give every reader a chance to read our books, no matter where they live, how they prefer to read comics, or what their budget is," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel. "We also want to give our superfans the opportunity to enjoy the rewards and extras they deserve for putting so much support behind us. So, we sat down with our friends at Zoop and hatched a plan to address both opportunities, by bringing the comics world its first ever Crowdbuilding Campaign™."

Zoop Co-Founder & CEO, Jordan Plosky said, "We are always excited to work with trailblazers who are thinking outside the box, and trying something new. Vault's Crowdbuilding Campaign™ for Barbaric is new, visionary and exciting. It's something that hasn't been seen before in comics and Zoop is uniquely positioned as a partner for this type of initiative."

