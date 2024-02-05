Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, comic shop

Barbaric: Born In Blood #1 Delayed Until April, Now Free To Retailers

Vault Comics is offering the new Barbaric: Born In Blood first issue completely free to retailers as part of their new marketing plan.

In September last year, Vault Comics offered Unnatural Order #1 by Christopher Yost and Val Rodrigues using the free-to-retailer model, and the book received over 137,000 orders. In October, Vault did the same with the new Beyond Real series by Zack Kaplan & Fabiana Mascolo having its first issue given free to retailers with over 100,000 orders. And now they are doing the same with a higher profile book from the publisher, the new Barbaric: Born In Blood series, making the first issue completely free to retailers.

Barbaric: Born In Blood #1, a new jumping on point for the series by its creators Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden was originally solicited for publication on the 14th of February but has now been delayed until April.

. The story follows Owen, a bloodthirsty barbarian and his drunk axe as they roam an untamed, mythic realm battling supernatural cultists, hungry giants, creatures of the night, and more in their quest to somehow, amidst all this chaos, do some good.

The standard cover of Barbaric: Born In Blood #1 will be offered to retailers in free bundles of 25 copies. The issue will retain its $4.99 SRP, and retailers will be free to sell, discount, or freely distribute copies to their customers as they see fit. In addition to the standard cover, Vault will offer net-priced, open-order premium variant covers from Corin Howell, Adam Cahoon, Ed Luce, and Patrick Gañas. Barbaric: Born in Blood #1 will also feature a Berserk manga homage variant by Angela Wu.

Barbaric: Born In Blood #1 will now be published on the 10th of April 2024.

A new era of Barbaric begins! Worried Axe is going to find out you fell behind on a few issues? Scared to admit that despite all your friends raving about Barbaric for years, you still haven't joined in on the fun? Rejoice! For Barbaric: Born in Blood begins the next season of Owen, Axe, and Soren's tale. Yes, that's right! We did it…the thing everyone says they're doing, even when they're lying through their teeth: a genuinely good jumping on point. How, you ask? Well, it all starts with a compelling new bad guy. Meet Orrick, the tortured barbarian now turned master torturer, who will take us deep into Owen's past, revealing secrets that should have stayed buried…like Axe in a chest cavity slurping up that sweet, delicious blood. Will the cursed-to-do-good barbarian finally do some actual good? Probably not! But some much worse guys will almost certainly lose their heads. Yummy!

