Victor Santos' Until My Knuckles Bleed- Behemoth August 2022 Solicits

Kingdom Come: Deliverance launches from Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho in Behemoth Comics August 2022 solicitations, as well as Polar creator Victor Santos' one-shot in his Until My Knuckles Bleed world, Deadly One Shot. All in Behemoth Comics August 2022 solicits and solicitations

UNTIL MY KNUCKLES BLEED ONE DEADLY SHOT #1 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

(W) Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

Victor Santos, creator of Polar (now a Netflix motion picture) brings us a new story of crime and capes in the line of THE BOYS, WATCHMEN and SIN CITY set in the world of his new hit series Until My Knuckles Bleed, a one-deadly-shot about war, violence, consequences and redemption.

Gabin Hart, former 90s superhero, is serving sentence for the events of the "Extremely Damaged" arc. If he wants some kind of mercy, he should tell something about one of the darkest stories of the most extreme of superhero ages. A story which involves his old team, the CIA and a buried creature in the heart of Europe.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KINGDOM COME DELIVERANCE #1 CVR A WALTER (MR)

(W) Brett Murphy (A) Wilson Gandolpho (CA) Niko Walter

Since the capture of King Wenceslaus IV by his half brother, King Sigismund, the Kingdom of Bohemia is in disarray. The once peaceful Kingdom is now filled with screams of terror as King Sigismund and his army, full of Cuman mercenaries, slaughter those who oppose him. Sigismund is aided by Istvan Toth and his bandit army, as they are able to raid the recently destroyed villages for silver and weapons while also bringing fear to Wenceslaus loyalists. Find out what happened in the events leading to the hit video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance, in the upcoming comic series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance "Death Upon Us".

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLIND ALLEY #4 (OF 5) CVR A IRRA (MR)

(W) IRRA (A / CA) IRRA

Ever since returning to his hometown, a world of trouble has surrounded Moor's every move as he's rekindled old friendships. This issue only brings more death and more problems for him at every turn. And now the police are starting to take notice.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK BEACH #5 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Two worlds collide when Gordo finally tracks down Eve Junge, the last remaining Sun Freak. The two realize they have much in common when shocking information is revealed regarding Gordo's mother and Project Daydream. Plans to steal the remaining Daydream data from the Science and Tech building get halted when Eve receives a disturbing call regarding her sister, Lilith, from a familiar friend.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ILLUSION WITCH #3 (OF 6) CVR A MONIK

(W) Ruben Romero (A) Andrea Errico (CA) Alexandria Monik

The Illusion Witch Book Three plunges Aadya into the depths of Saari accompanied by Baru, she will meet Kelvin, O'Rian and Syra; The Circle. As Aadya struggles with her new reality, her companions will begin to question The Cyrens choice of Aadya; leaving the The Three to make the first move to take Aadya off the board

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER #4 (OF 6) CVR A KRAFT

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

The Strong Eat Weak Meat

After the death of its glorious leader, the Colonial Republic is reeling. Jihye Moon, the heir apparent must reconcile her dedication to the Universal Duelist League while dealing with a regime toppling rebellion

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

REDMAN #3 (OF 5) CVR A FRANK (MR)

(W) Matt Frank (A / CA) Matt Frank

From the studio that created the beloved TV show Ultraman (Now a Marvel Comics series and Netflix Show). Here is Redman, the Kaiju Hunter…

The star monster of this second episode is KANEGON, it is a Kaiju that debuted in episode 15 of Ultra Q. Kanegon is one of the most well known and fan-favorite Kaiju from the entire Ultraman Series. Who will win? Redman or KANEGON? FIGHT!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPACE LADY #2 (MR)

(W) Ashley Warwick (A / CA) Ashley Warwick

Space-Lady is tasked with the yearly review of her sector's local Casino and is committed to getting the job done…. no matter how much she has to smoke, drink or gamble.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO HOLDS BARD TP VOL 01

(W) Brooke Gladstone (A / CA) Gabrielle Kari

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

When Queen Elizabeth I is kidnapped, only the dramatic duo of William Shakespeare and William Page in their superhero alter-egos, THE BARD and PAGE can save her! Written in iambic pentameter, No Holds Bard is a throwback comedy adventure 400 years in the making.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NINE STONES TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

Disturbing dreams shake Alistair "Allie" Jacobi's nights. But his daytime life is not much better. His father, the boss of a criminal organization, has decided that it's time for his son to gain experience in the underworld. So Allie, 19, finds himself doing an "internship" in a convenience store run by the man who, under the cover of home deliveries, is selling drugs to the entire city. To teach him the "job" is Christopher, an older guy. The bond created between the two of them will give life to dark presences and disturbing and enigmatic premonitions.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 22.99