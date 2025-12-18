Virginia Woolf: The Graphic Novel by Liuba Gabriele, Now In Print

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Liuba Gabriele, virginia woolf

Mad Cave Studios is to publish the first-ever print edition of Virginia Woolf, the acclaimed Comixology original graphic novel by Liuba Gabriele. Adapted from the Italian release by Becco Giallo, this book explores Woolf's creative brilliance and her passionate, complicated relationship with Vita Sackville-West. As part of Mad Cave's latest English print releases, Virginia Woolf offers an emotional queer-focused retelling of "their semi-secret love affair, drawing from Woolf's novels and the pair's letters to capture the intensity of her inner world. With expressive colourwork and intimate storytelling, Gabriele brings striking depth to a relationship that helped shape one of literature's most influential voices."

Writer & Illustrator: Liuba Gabriele

Release Date: May 26th, 2026

VIRGINIA WOOLF

An emotional and vibrant retelling of the famous author's passions and torments, as well as her ardent relationship with Vita Sackville-West. Virginia Woolf ended her own life in March 1941, driven by the strength of her grief for the world entering another war. She was a woman full of turbulent emotions and desires, ones which brought her both great joy and suffering. Told through loose connections with some of Woolf's most beloved novels and using quotations from letters written by Woolf and Sackville-West, this graphic novel brings color and texture to this semi-secret love affair and boldly renders the waves and lulls of Woolf's extraordinary mind.

Mad Cave Studios Editor, Sarah Brunstad, said, "I love this book, and so will anyone who has also had their life changed by a Virginia Woolf novel. Liuba Gabriele's sparse text often pulls directly from Woolf's personal writings, and paired with her wildly expressive colors, the result is a thoughtful and intimate view into the life of a woman who changed the world with the power of her pen."

Virginia Woolf is a 128-page paperback graphic novel being published for the 26th of May, 2026.

