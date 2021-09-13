Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #2: No Way to Behave at a Barbeque

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, the titular sisters are invited to a friendly BBQ. But when they arrive, they blow their hosts' heads off. Why? Just because human flesh was on the menu? That's no excuse for incivility! Check out the preview below.

DAEMON-TOUCHED!

• Novitiate GHITA steps up and guides the SISTERS OF BATTLE deeper into the mystery of SISCIA. But how will her past impact the future of the mission?

• If they can't fight their way through the unexpected appearance of a DAEMON in the tunnels, it may not matter!

• And – a shocking development within the Sisters' ranks! Parental Advisory

