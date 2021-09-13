Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #2: No Way to Behave at a Barbeque

Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #2 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, the titular sisters are invited to a friendly BBQ. But when they arrive, they blow their hosts' heads off. Why? Just because human flesh was on the menu? That's no excuse for incivility! Check out the preview below.
WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210631
JUL210632 – WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5) GAMES WORKSHOP VAR – $4.99
(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins
DAEMON-TOUCHED!
• Novitiate GHITA steps up and guides the SISTERS OF BATTLE deeper into the mystery of SISCIA. But how will her past impact the future of the mission?
• If they can't fight their way through the unexpected appearance of a DAEMON in the tunnels, it may not matter!
• And – a shocking development within the Sisters' ranks!
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210632 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5) GAMES WORKSHOP VAR, by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Games Workshop, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210631 WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #2 (OF 5), by (W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.