Wasp #2 Preview: Cosplay is Serious Business A cosplay contest turns deadly when everyone shows up dressed as Janet Van Dyne in this preview of Wasp #2.

Wasp #2

by Al Ewing & Kasia Nie, cover by Tom Reilly

When Whirlwind fails to identify the person who forced the attack on the Wasps, Janet and Nadia Van Dyne must combine their skills to locate their new foe. But something about this case seems unnervingly familiar to Jan – can she figure out what it is in time to save their lives?

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620569100211

| Rated T+

$3.99

