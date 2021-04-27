We Meet Vol For The First Time In The Next Batman: Second Son

In the previous issue of The Next Batman: Second Son, we learned about Jace Fox's first kill and maybe, just maybe, why he is less than keen to use the name Tim these days. As it is a name that Lucius Fox and Tanya Fox are rather committed to preserving in today's Next Batman: Second Son #9. First using the media… and then dealing with Jace. Or finding somewhere that will deal with him.

Sandford Military Academy. Just the place to turn a boy into a bat.

Surrounded by many like him. And dropping one very specific name.

Not much on the facial detail, but this is Vol.

Clearly to be a friend of Jace Fox at Sandford. And destined to be so much more. In the world of Future State: The Next Batman, with Jace Fox taking up the Batman role and going directly up against his mother, if she but knew it, Jace Fox has a voice in his ear. His very own Oracle, and referring to him, repeatedly as Vol.

And with a Russian speech pattern. Looks like the old schoolboy network strikes again! I wonder if he kept the Mohican haircut? I do hope at leat that Jace Fox is making it worth Vol's while. Also, with a name like that, it's really hard to google for. Seriously, just try searching for Vol and see what you get…