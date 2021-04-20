Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past

Posted on
by

The previous digital issue of The Next Batman: Second Son saw Tanya Fox, wife of Lucius Fox, mother of Luke Fox, Batwing, and Jace/Tim Fox – The Next Batman – approach the new Commissioner Renee Montoya with legal papers. They are one of the richest families on the planet now, but how far can that money take them?

DC Comics
The Next Batman: Second Son #8

The Enrique Acevedo case? Tanya Fox is already working with the government in banning masked vigilantes, blaming them for her daughter Tamara Fox being in a coma. But her attempt to protect her son, Jace Fox, may come to naught.

DC Comics
The Next Batman: Second Son #8

And this week in the new Next Batman: Second Son #8 we learn more about who this Enrique Acevedo is. The solicitation reads "What tragic event on  Jace Fox's 17th birthday forever altered the course of his young life and tore his family apart? The truth is at last revealed at his deposition…and it's not what you think it is!"

DC Comics
The Next Batman: Second Son #8

We get the tale of a young Tim Fox, a teenage playboy, able to get everything from his parents in return for good grades, and who takes advantage of everything, women, drink, drugs, partying, everything in on the table for his seventeenth birthday, he is untouchable.

DC Comics

Until he touches someone else.

DC Comics

I presume this is Enrique Acevedo. As opposed to the news correspondent for 60 Minutes Plus. Is this why Tim Fox now wants to be called Jace? We've just seen Jason Todd's first kill as a young child. In comparison Tim/Jace Fox was rather slow in this regard.

Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #2 Faces His Past
The Next Batman: Second Son #8

The Next Batman: Second Son #8
What tragic event on  Jace Fox's 17th birthday forever altered the course of his young life and tore his family apart? The truth is at last revealed at his deposition…and it's not what you think it is!
Written by John Ridley, Pencils Travel Foreman, Inks Norm Rapmund, 23 Pages, Digital Release Date April 20 2021, 12+ Only

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.