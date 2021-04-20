Jace Fox's First Kill? The Next Batman: Second Son #8 Faces His Past

The previous digital issue of The Next Batman: Second Son saw Tanya Fox, wife of Lucius Fox, mother of Luke Fox, Batwing, and Jace/Tim Fox – The Next Batman – approach the new Commissioner Renee Montoya with legal papers. They are one of the richest families on the planet now, but how far can that money take them?

The Enrique Acevedo case? Tanya Fox is already working with the government in banning masked vigilantes, blaming them for her daughter Tamara Fox being in a coma. But her attempt to protect her son, Jace Fox, may come to naught.

And this week in the new Next Batman: Second Son #8 we learn more about who this Enrique Acevedo is. The solicitation reads "What tragic event on Jace Fox's 17th birthday forever altered the course of his young life and tore his family apart? The truth is at last revealed at his deposition…and it's not what you think it is!"

We get the tale of a young Tim Fox, a teenage playboy, able to get everything from his parents in return for good grades, and who takes advantage of everything, women, drink, drugs, partying, everything in on the table for his seventeenth birthday, he is untouchable.

Until he touches someone else.

I presume this is Enrique Acevedo. As opposed to the news correspondent for 60 Minutes Plus. Is this why Tim Fox now wants to be called Jace? We've just seen Jason Todd's first kill as a young child. In comparison Tim/Jace Fox was rather slow in this regard.