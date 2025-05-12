Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Deanna Kent, Neil Hooson

Weevil Geniuses, STEAM-Focused Comics by Deanna Kent & Neil Hooson

Weevil Geniuses, a STEAM-focused graphic novel series by Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson coming from OwlKids in 2028.

Article Summary Weevil Geniuses is a STEAM-focused graphic novel series for kids by Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson.

The series follows inventive bug characters using biomimicry and science to fuel wild, nature-inspired adventures.

Currently a webcomic and featured in Chickadee Magazine, the first book hits shelves in Spring 2028.

A three-book deal with OwlKids brings fun, science, and imagination together for young readers.

Weevil Geniuses is a graphic novel series by Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson, a STEAM-focused series for kids following the Weevil Geniuses in some science-based antics. And has been picked up for publication by OwlKids.

"Bugs. Biomimicry. Big imaginations. A S.T.E.A.M.-focused series for kids about the amazing nature of, well…NATURE. Tiny inventors, huge adventures! Is this trio of troublemakers meant for more than the forest floor? Follow the Weevil Geniuses, their snail pal Blaze (a forest floor influencer with an obsession with their TickToad account), and a few nefarious enemies—like Wortimmer the Third, a toad-ally evil villain. With their wild imaginations, plus lots of wacky gadgets and gizmos, the Weevil Geniuses use the amazing powers of nature (biomimicry!) to get out of—and into—mischief."

Weevil Geniuses has been published as a webcomic strip and is currently published in Owl Kids' Chickadee Magazine. But now, Ella Russell at OwlKids has bought world rights to the first collected book, Crime Flies When You're Having Fun, and the first volume is scheduled for the spring of 2028. Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson's agent Jordan Hamessley at JABberwocky Literary Agency did the three book deal.

Deanna Kent has been an English teacher for a decade, with another decade at the Walt Disney Company as a narrative designer, senior copywriter, and brand marketer. Neil Hooson has more than 20 years of art experience in games and animation and has worked as an illustrator/animator/team lead and Art Director for the Walt Disney Company (interactive experiences and brand and marketing), on the second series of the Pete the Cat animated series for Amazon Prime, and for the Avatar Generations game. He is the co-creator of Snazzy Cat Capers, Glam Prix Racers, and Marshmallow Martians books. They live together in Kelowna, in British Columbia, Canada.

