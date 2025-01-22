Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: mysterium, phoenix

Welcome To This Week's X-Books, You Won't All Survive The Experience

Welcome to this week's X-Men comic books, you won't all survive the experience (Spoilers)

Article Summary Brace yourself for a thrilling week in X-Men comics with major spoilers and unforgettable moments.

Characters face life and death challenges in Phoenix #7, Uncanny X-Men #9, and Mystique #4.

Explore surprising crossovers with Iron Man #4 and Amazing Spider-Man #66 featuring Sentinels.

Witness Scarlet Witch's explosive discovery in Iron Man's quest to regain his armor arsenal.

Spoilers spoilers spoilers…. This week sees the publication of Phoenix #7, Uncanny X-Men #9 and Mystique #4, as well as Iron Man #4 and Amazing Spider-Man #66 as it all gets a little bit X-Men all round. And it all starts with a fateful toast…

And a look back to the past…

Here's to death and to surviving it, basically. How well will they cope at that?

Well, first of all, that's not the Juggernaut.

This is. But he's in Amazing Spider-Man #66 rather than in Mystique #4.

They worked it out eventually, probably looked at the trading cards. And Scarlet Witch may be also in her own title this week, but she's also popping by Iron Man #5.

Where she is dealing with the remnants of Mysterium, the magickal mutant mineral and metal created by the Phoenix from kirbons in the White Hot Room.

No news on how Mysteriums is performing on the Intergalactic Monetary Exchange. So the X-Men are in Amazing Spider-Man…

Then there are Sentinels in Uncanny X-Men…

As well as in Iron Man.

But in Uncanny X-Men, they fulfil their promise. And laugh in the face of Rogue's toast…

Hotoru of the new mutants, the Outliers. As Deathdream, has the mutant power to revive himself after death, as well as choose between a state of life or one of death, sees the spirits of the dead and necromancy. So needing the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols may not be necessary. Put it this way, if you wanted any new mutant to be ripped apart by Sentinel dogs, you would pick Hotoru…

MYSTIQUE #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240650

(W) Declan Shalvey (A/CA) Declan Shalvey

• Mystique has never been this powerful, but with a loved one in custody, she's never been this dangerous either.

• Can Nick Fury convince S.H.I.E.L.D. of the danger?

• Or is he already too late?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

PHOENIX #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240657

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Marco Renna (CA) Yasmine Putri

• Empowered by dark enchantments and working in concert with the evil machinations of the Dark Gods, the Mad Titan THANOS wields great, galaxy-wrecking power! Now he seeks to use it to destroy the PHOENIX.

• But with CAPTAIN MARVEL, NOVA, SIF and ROCKET RACCOON at her side, Jean Grey is ready to unleash some power of her own…

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #9

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240646

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE!

The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240579

(W) Justina Ireland (A) Andrea Broccardo (CA) Mark Bagley

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!

• Spider-Man has been broken, and someone needs to pick up the pieces. Maybe an old flame?

• Now that the CHAMPION has fallen, can the universe withstand what comes next?

• Are there any who can stand in the way of an inevitable god?

RATED T In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $4.99

IRON MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240672

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Javier Pina, Rod Reis (CA) Yasmine Putri

CRIMSON AVENGERS UNDER ATTACK!

Desperate to regain the use of his vast array of armors, Iron Man enlists a fellow Avenger for a magical investigation. But what the Scarlet Witch discovers will plant a bomb in Tony's life, and the question is WHEN, not IF, it will go off…and WHO will get caught in the blast. Stark family legacy, and guest stars galore make this an issue you can't ignore!

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!