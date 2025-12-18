What If You Died And Went To Prom? Dead Teenagers Digs Up The Nineties

Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: 90s, Dead Teenagers

What If You Died And Went To Prom? Dead Teenagers by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Caitlin Yarsky digs up the 90ss from Oni Press in March 2026

What if you died and went to prom? And then never left? Oni Press publish Dead Teenagers by GLAAD Award–Nominated Writer of Maw, Jude Ellison S. Doyle and artist of Black Hammer Reborn, Caitlin Yarsky in March 2026, a new comic book series subheaded "This Freaky Friday, It'll Be 13 Going on 30 Stab Wounds When Everyone Finds Out What You Did Last Summer…" as a "90s-Obsessed Horror Escapade"…

DEAD TEENAGERS #1 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

ART BY CAITLIN YARSKY

COVER A BY NAOMI FRANQ

HOMAGE VARIANT BY CAITLIN YARSKY

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY NAOMI FRANQ

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY BRANDT&STEIN

ON SALE MARCH 18 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC

IOC: 1/31/26 FOC: 2/23/26

"HELL IS THE '90s — THERE'S NO ESCAPING HIGH SCHOOL! This spring, Oni Press – the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997 – is proud to present DEAD TEENAGERS #1, a 90-obsessed horror escapade about prom night '97 – and five friends who have been living and dying inside it ever sinc. Brash and brutal, the series is the most clever and compulsively page-turning horror thriller of the year."

"Since 1997, five friends have been trapped in the ultimate nightmare as a mysterious entity forces them to relive their first prom night over and over again… and re-kills them in new and increasingly insane ways each time. They dress up. They party. They make out. And no matter what they try to change, they always die… until now. Something is about to break the cycle that has kept Alicia, J.T., Ryder, Brandy, and their group of friends locked in a bizarre purgatory beyond all understanding… but what they find on the other side will be the most disturbing revelation of all.

"I think most of us have feared, at one point or another, that high school might literally never end," said writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle. "Those of us who've made it out can also recall looking back and realizing that what we took for granted, back in those days, was actually terrifying. DEAD TEENAGERS is about both those feelings — about what it takes to get unstuck from your teen years and start growing up."

"Jude is already recognized as a master storyteller when it comes to thematically resonant horror, and I'm excited for readers to get a taste of his pitch-black comedic chops as well," said Oni Press Senior Editor Allyson Gronowitz. "Dead Teenagers is a brutally funny ode to the very real AND very fake horrors of high school… which no one escapes from unscathed. Meanwhile, Caitlin Yarsky's art takes the terror and satire to a whole new level…re-exposing you to '90s and Y2K fashion styles you wish you could forget ever existed. It's a fright and a delight!"

With a unique variant cover on each issue by interior series artist Caitlin Yarsky homage to an iconic film from the decade – alongside main covers by Naomi Franq (Tales from Harrow County: Death's Choir) and variants by Keyla Valerio (Stranger Things: The Voyage) and Brandt&Stein (Crowded) – hell is the 90s in his genre-distorting ode to the generation that gave us Scream and Buffy the Vampire Slayer …and the little bitty bits of viscera that are left of them.

DEAD TEENAGERS #1 drops on the 18th of March 18, 2026.

