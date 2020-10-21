When Americans Write Brits In Excalibur #13 (Spoilers)

Sometimes I look at American writers writing Captain Britain and Excalibur comic books for Marvel and I feel a little like, well, a little like Brian Braddock in today's Excalibur #13. Pure xenophobia on my part, I know.

I'm always going to want the likes of Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis, Alan Moore, Jamie Delano, Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing or the like. I'll take Chris Claremont or Dan Slott as they grew up or lived here. Though Claremont's Britishisms on Facebook can be a little tortuous (sorry Chris!) So Tini Howard writing Excalibur, was going to make me furrow my brow a little. But it's been pretty good, and today's Excalibur #13 relaxed me a lot.

"Pear-shaped", to mean that things are going wrong, originating in the Royal Air Force as a cleaner version of "tits up", and as a result being initially used more by the upper classes, such as Brian Braddock, as opposed to the more common alternative "Pete Tong". But Betsy Braddock seems more likely to be dropping glottal stops, shouting back. And even when Betsy uses Americanisms…

"Ass" instead of "arse", it is preceded by "monumental" and as Brian points out…

She's not even living in Britain, and hasn't been for some time. And both their speech patterns distinguished from Saturnyne and her far more formal approach.

Nice one, Tini. For your next challenge, introduce a Geordie.

