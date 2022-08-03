When DC.Com Used To Be The URL For "The Crappy American Car Page"

It was Courtney Simmons (now Courtney Brown) at DC PR who always used to rag on me for calling DC Comics… DC Comics. Rather than just DC. I used to point out to her that the URL of the company's website was DCComics.com and told me she couldn't help what URL the company had registered, it was DC, DC, DC. Well, she's at Amazon Prime Video now, as Head of Global Publicity & Talent Relations for Genre Franchise working on Lord Of The Rings, but I was reminded of those conversations today as DC Comics officially switched its URL to DC.com.

Back in 1999, DC.com was the Crappy American Car page, created to "let people rant and rave about the crappiest of vehicles…American" In the 2000s it was bought to be the website for Deloitte Consulting. And they kept the domain name for two decades until it was bought by Warner Bros in May of this year, the switch beginning during San Diego Comic-Con. It is estimated that Warners paid over $2 million for the domain name. That's over two percent of a Batgirl movie. And now there is a press release. Not sent by Courtney, she's just sending us things about halflings these days.

DC's social accounts are also being refreshed to feature the @DC handle across most platforms to coincide with the DC.com launch. There will also be one login for DC Universe Infinite, DC Community, the DC shop etc and the DC Community hub will be unveiling a new live chat feature. DC.com will now include weekly video content ranging from trailers for upcoming releases, archival stories and talent interviews.

DC Super Scenes – Videos highlighting fan-favorite moments and characters from across DC's storied history in all mediums dropped every Tuesday & Friday.

Tuesday Trivia – Every Tuesday DC Community will host a themed trivia event where all fans are welcome, but even the most loyal DC fan may be stumped.

Riddler Wednesday – DC Community will post a riddle every Wednesday for members to try and solve either by themselves or together as a group.

DC's House of Listery – Posted every Thursday, DC.com will curate a new list of essential moments, characters and content for fans to explore, add to and debate.

Monthly Deep Dives on everything happening with your favorite characters, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman across the DC Universe.

Digital Experiences, including My DC Origin Story, where fans can take part in an interactive story and discover where they belong among the super teams of the DC Universe.

Sadly, no space for Crappy American Batmobiles in that…