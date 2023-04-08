When Nyoka The Jungle Girl Came To Charlton, With Zoo Funnies #10 Nyoka the Jungle Girl first appeared in the 1941 cinema serial Jungle Girl, starring Frances Gifford, then picked up in comic book stories.

Nyoka the Jungle Girl first appeared in the 1941 cinema serial Jungle Girl, starring Frances Gifford, then picked up in comic book stories. Based on the short story The Land of Hidden Men by Edgar Rice Burroughs, later expanded into the lost world novel Jungle Girl, Nyoka had very little in common with the original, but it made for a good title. Fawcett Comics published Jungle Girl comics, from 1942, on and off, until 1953 when Fawcett ceased publication after the National Comics Publications vs Fawcett Publications lawsuit over the rights to Captain Marvel, over Superman.

Nyoka was bought by Charlton Comics, who continued the series as Nyoka, Jungle Girl #14 in 1955 but also appeared in their anthology series Zoo Funnies, with Zoo Funnies #8 in 1955. Years later, AC Comics purchased the rights to Nyoka from Charlton in 1987 and appeared in AC Comics' The Further Adventures of Nyoka the Jungle Girl, and has appeared in other AC Comics' titles since. But a copy of one of her first appearances for Charlton Comics, Zoo Funnies #10, is up for auction today from Heritage Auctions, with bids currently totalling $52.

Zoo Funnies was originally an early comics anthology featuring humour and funny-animal stories from Charlton, published under the imprint Children Comics Publishing in the forties, the n revived for a second volume in the fifties with more of an adventurous streak, which Nyoka fitted right into.

Zoo Funnies #10 (Charlton, 1955) Condition: FN/VF. Dick Giordano cover. Overstreet 2022 FN 6.0 value = $30; VF 8.0 value = $56.

The cover is by Dick Giordano and the comic contains the following chapters:

Tahiti Belle: Chapter One: The Pirate's Flag, Featuring: Nyoka

Tahiti Belle: Chapter Two: Jungle Combat, Featuring: Nyoka

Text Story: The Slave Trader

The Deadly Photo, Featuring: Nyoka

Comic Story Featuring: Juan Tu Del-Trio

The Alligator Island, Featuring: Nyoka