Who Are The Seraphim Of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? (XSpoilers)

Who are Doug Ramsey's Seraphim of X-Men: Age Of Revelation? Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld characters revived... (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Doug Ramsey leads a mutant utopia in X-Men: Age Of Revelation, reshaping Earth with his enhanced powers.

The Seraphim are youthful mutant defenders, maintaining control after the mutant secession from Philadelphia.

Classic characters like Strobe, Chrome, Hellion, and Dragoness return to defend New Krakoa's borders.

Expect bold new roles for classic mutants and high-stakes confrontations in the Revelation Territories.

You can catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag. Because today sees the release of X-Men: Age Of Revelation… that is, as long as your comic store managed to get more than their one copy. Showing how the near future came about as "the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse" as "with his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind." But what does this world look like now? Well, as well as the Omega Kids, we have the Seraphim.

The Youth of the Age Of Revelation, dogfights with the USA, after the mutant secession of Philadelphia and much beyond. This is how they keep control. And that's Strobe, formerly of the Mutant Liberation Fault, created by Rob Liefeld for New Mutants.

With Chrome, Hellion, Dragoness and Strobe defending the borders of this New Krakoa, by themselves. Hellion from New Mutants, created by Nunzio DeFilippis, Christina Weir and Keron Grant recently returned as The Krakoan, Dragoness and Strobe of the Mutant Liberation Front, both from Liefeld and Louise Simonson, became citizens of Krakoa.

Chrome or Allen Marc Yuricic was one of the founding members of the Acolytes, under the also-returned Fabian Cortez, with the power of transmuting elements. Created by Jim Lee and Chris Claremont, he died fast. Well, looks like he's back and turning jets into marble.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

