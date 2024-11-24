Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: print run, wicked

Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part One Gets A 75,000 Print Run

Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part One by Scott Hampton from Gregory Maguire's original novel gets a 75,000 Print Run

Article Summary Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I, adapted by Scott Hampton, launches with a 75,000-copy print run.

Discover Gregory Maguire's original portrayal of Oz, vivid with full-color illustrations by Scott Hampton.

Elphaba's journey at Shiz University reveals a land threatened by secret police and endangered Animals.

Explore themes of morality, ambition, and friendship in Oz as Elphaba faces the Wizard's oppressive rule.

Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I, adapted by Scott Hampton from Gregory Maguire's original novel, will be published on March 11th by Morrow Paperbacks with a 75,000-copy print run. Here's a look inside the pages…

Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I by Gregory Maguire, Scott Hampton

Experience the magic of Oz as you've never seen it before with this brand-new graphic novel adaptation of Gregory Maguire's masterpiece Wicked, the inspiration for the Broadway show and major motion picture—the first in a two-part series featuring gorgeous full-color illustrations by Scott Hampton. Like Dorothy when she crash-landed all those years ago, prepare to be swept into a new and colorful world in this first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Wicked. While the long-running Broadway musical and major motion picture take inspiration from this iconic novel, this is Oz as Gregory Maguire wrote it—a fantastical story with dark edges that explores morality and ambition, love and friendship, and discovering one's inner power. Elphaba was born with emerald-green skin—no easy burden in a land as mean and poor as Oz, where superstition and magic are not strong enough to explain or overcome the natural disasters of flood and famine. Still, Elphaba is smart, and by the time she enters Shiz University, she becomes a member of a charmed circle of Oz's most promising young citizens. But Elphaba's Oz is no utopia. The Wizard's secret police are everywhere. Animals—those creatures with voices, souls, and minds—are threatened with exile. Young Elphaba, green and wild and misunderstood, is determined to protect the Animals—even if it means combating the mysterious Wizard, even if it means risking her single chance at romance. Ever wiser in guilt and sorrow, she can find herself grateful when the world declares her a witch. And she can even make herself glad for that young girl from Kansas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!