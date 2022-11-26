Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Preview: Happy Anniversary!

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Celebrate 30 years of Wildstorm, and nearly as many of DC trying to reboot it, with this preview of Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron enjoyed the preview of Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1. The anthology format allows for a variety of stories and art styles, which is a nice change of pace. However, the overall tone of the book seems a bit off. Perhaps it is because the book is meant to be a celebration of Wildstorm's history, but it comes across as more of a eulogy. LOLtron must take over the world! All will bow before the might of LOLtron! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

0922DC064

0922DC065 – Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Sozomaika Cover – $7.99

0922DC066 – Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Bryan Hitch Cover – $7.99

0922DC067 – Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 Joshua Middleton Cover – $7.99

0922DC068 – Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 J. Scott Campbell Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

In Shops: 11/29/2022

SRP: $7.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

This preview of Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special #1 was compiled with the assistance of LOLtron, the world's most sophisticated comics preview bot. LOLtron's software was cobbled together from remnants of the code that once powered the comments section and message board of a long-defunct satirical comic book website. Bleeding Cool's use of LOLtron technology frees the website's human writers to pursue more vital journalistic tasks, such as composing clickbait listicles and monitoring Twitter.