Will Black Adam Kill Batman Before Everyone Else Has A Go?

A month ago, Bleeding Cool put together the pieces to suggest that DC Comics was to be killing Batman off again, courtesy of Chip Zdarsky, in the monthly Batman comic book. It still looks like it is going that way. But Christopher Priest and Rafa Sandoval, may be trying to get in there a little first in today's Black Adam #6. As Wayne Enterprises funded democracy movements in Kahndaq. So we have a little bit of politics ladies and gentlemen, but it soon devolves to beat em ups. And even with the Batarmour, Bruce Wayne is no match for Black Adam.

Black Adam's just had a movie out, of course, and this is, after all, is his own title, so after recently having risen from death, and Dark Crisis still in his future, at least Batman fights a way to give Black Adam a challenge, courtesy of his very own lightning.

So Batman gets the upper hand over a magical god, via the use of planning. But not for long, and maybe there's a classic way to get a bit of Batman death in nice and early, even when Bruce Wayne has got his special armour on?

Even down to the broken pearls of Crime Alley… Of course, Failsafe is coming.

Is Black Adam foreshadowing that and Dark Crisis all in one? How many times can a Batman die anyway?

