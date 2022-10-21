Thirty Years After DC Killed Superman, Are They Killing Batman Now?

In the current Batman comic books published by DC Comics, Batman is believed to have killed the Penguin. It was a trick, set up by The Penguin to fake his own death, before getting plastic surgery and changing his life to one away from organised crime. However, the resultant news coverage showing Batman having killed The Penguin triggered something called Failsafe, a robotic Batman created by a sub-personality of the Batman in case of such an event, that Batman killed someone. And now on a murderous rampage to kill Batman, going against the entire Justice League, the kingdom of Atlantis, taking over all of Gotham, defeating Superman, injuring Batman, capturing the entire Batfamily and proving itself as the most dangerous foe Batman has ever faced – an algorithm designed by his own brain to defeat him. Alfred Pennyworth, who would have normally been able to turn off Failsafe in case of a false positive, is dead, and Batman didn't know that was Alfred's role.

Bleeding Cool has suggested two ways out. One, that Failsafe realises that the Penguin is alive, and two, that Failsafe verifies that Batman – or Bruce Wayne – is dead. And it seems that DC Comics is going towards the latter. The solicitations for January 2023's Batman #131 that Bleeding Cool posted earlier today read;

Batman #131

"Gotham City has never been darker or deadlier. And after Failsafe, there is no Batman to save it. Can the fractured ghost that roams the streets survive? Whatever happened to the man known as…Bruce Wayne?" While December issues of Batman read thus

Batman #130

"The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you!"

It was in 1992 that DC Comics gave us The Death Of Superman event that rocked the comic book industry at the time and got the comic books that which they have always sought, real mainstream coverage. Might they be going for it again? Time to start some more Batgossip…