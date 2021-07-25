Will Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Set A New Sales Record Today?

Back in March, a Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC slabbed at a 9.8 condition sold for $67,900. In April a similar copy sold for $60,000. But the market has been ramping up since, with X-Men getting a lot of attention courtesy of its recent Planet-Size X-Men #1 refocusing attention on the original and the expectation of a Marvel mutant announcement any day now. And so we have a new Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC slabbed at a 9.8 condition up for auction today as part of Heritage Auctions Search, Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122130, and with current bids of $30,000 with twelve hours to go.

The first appearance of Nightcrawler, Storm, Thunderbird, and Colossus, the first issue of the new version of the X-Men that would go on to dominate superhero comics, cartoons, and movies for decades to come. And it all began here with Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, trying to save a failing Marvel comic book, and using ideas that they hadn't managed to succeed with elsewhere. And given instructions by the Marvel Sales team to try and appeal to foreign audiences, with characters from all of the enemies of the United States as well, Germany, Japan, and the USSR. Is this what they mean when they say go woke, get broke? As in, if you have to buy this comic now, you'll be broke? Good luck bidding. Oh and if you want a piece of X-Men history, the original X-Men #1 from 1963 CGC 2.5 is at a much more affordable $6,700 right now, while an Incredible Hulk #181 at CGC 9.4 with a first full appearance of Wolverine for $12,000 right now.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 (Marvel, 1975) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages. There are no copies graded higher by CGC. A quick glance at our archives for recent results suggests the bidding will be fierce for this stunning copy of the landmark issue that introduces the new X-Men: Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus, Sunfire, and Thunderbird, and the second full appearance of Wolverine. Gil Kane and Dave Cockrum cover. Cockrum art. Currently ranked at #9 on Overstreet's list of Top 10 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $2,300. CGC census 7/21: 196 in 9.8, none higher.