Wonder Girl #7 Preview: Surprise Final Issue

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Wonder Girl #7 will now be the series finale after DC canceled the comic early, so enjoy this preview while you still can! Check out the preview below.

WONDER GIRL #7

DC Comics

(W) Joelle Jones (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Matteo Scalera

After locating the first of her lost sisters, Potira, Yara starts to feel whole for the first time in her life. Now she must race against the clock to reunite her tribe as they seek revenge on those who tore them apart in the first place. The gods be damned, these Amazons are ready to take back their story!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

