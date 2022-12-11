Wonder Woman #794 Preview: Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk

WONDER WOMAN #794

DC Comics

1022DC258

1022DC259 – Wonder Woman #794 Jen Bartel Cover – $5.99

1022DC260 – Wonder Woman #794 Travis, Jordan Kotzebue Cover – $5.99

0922DC857 – Wonder Woman #794 Jim Cheung Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

After rescuing the Cheetah from the clutches of the evil International Milk Company, Wonder Woman must set her sights on the real monsters behind it all…the gods! The gods of fear and panic, Phobos and Deimos, have been having a little too much fun controlling the minds of men, and the world has started to suffer the consequences. Diana is going to need a fellow expert on deities to save the day, but you'll never guess who!

In Shops: 12/13/2022

SRP: $4.99

