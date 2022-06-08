Worlds Without A Justice League Reveals What Pariah Did In Dark Crisis

Tini Howard has revealed the covers and solicitation for her Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Wonder Woman comic book, out in September. Which also gives you the correct reading of that final page scene from Dark Crisis #1, just in case you were in any doubt. "To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants". Tini states "I don't want to spoil too much – so I've kept things vague, but one of my favorite things about writing this story was getting to dig into the incredible Amazon mythos that's been established recently by writers Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala. Between the incredible Wonder Woman backup stories that led up to Trial of the Amazons to their joint work on books like Nubia and the Amazons, I'm more into their world now than I've ever been. They're both doing incredible things over there, I genuinely was so excited to get to build on that mythos in this story."

WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE: WONDER WOMAN

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by LEILA DEL DUCA

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by BRANDON PETERSON

1:25 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:50 foil variant cover by LEILA DEL DUCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | One-shot

ON SALE 9/13/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt? Also, Dan Watters and Brandon Peterson combine forces for a noir tale featuring Martian Manhunter! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Here are the other listings for Worlds Without A Justice League, as revealed so far…

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 – Tom King (w) and Chris Burnham (a); Aquaman backup by Brandon Thomas (w) and Fico Ossio (a)

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE SUPERMAN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Tom King, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown (A) Chris Burnham, Fico Ossio (CA) Chris Burnham

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/12/2022

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson (w) and Fernando Blanco (a); Hawkgirl backup by Nadia Shammas (w) and Jack Herbert (a)

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE GREEN LANTERN #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Nadia Shammas (A) Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert (CA) Fernando Blanco

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…but the spirit of the Justice League can never truly die. John Stewart takes flight to defend his planet as the Emerald Knight of Justice alongside allies Red Hood and the blind prophet Kyle Rayner! Plus: Hawkgirl takes to the skies in her own unique world! Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/9/2022

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 – Tini Howard (w) and Leila Del Duca (a); Martian Manhunter backup by Dan Watters (w) and Bandon Peterson (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1 – Stephanie Phillips (w) and Clayton Henry (a); Black Canary backup by Dennis Culver (w) and Nik Virella (a)

Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Batman #1 – Si Spurrier (w) and Ryan Sook (a); Zatanna backup by Meghan Fitzmartin (w) and Rebecca Isaacs (a)