X-Force #26 Preview: Blame Wolverine; He Deserves It

Hello there. We see you're looking for comic book previews of comics hitting stores next week from Marvel and DC. Well, friend, you've come to the right place. This is Friday Night Previews, where every Friday night, we take over Bleeding Cool's comics section and publish a couple dozen of these things. Why do we do it? Because it's the easiest way to get those clicks, baby! Wolverine is upset about some dead kids in this preview of X-Force #26… because he probably wishes he killed them himself! Check out the preview below.

X-Force #26

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

ERUPTION! DOMINO, KID OMEGA and WOLVERINE head back into the thresher to recover the precious cargo stolen from Krakoa! If the team can survive the volcanic eruption and stormy seas, there's still the organization behind the plot-the reveal of which will have major ramifications on the next issues of X-FORCE! And the debut of the next wave of Mutant technology! Move over, Blackbird jet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960609467702611

| Parental Advisory

3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.