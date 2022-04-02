X-Force Annual #1 Preview: Snitching on The Beast

When Sage notices The Beast is being more of a dick than usual in this preview of X-Force Annual #1, she does the only thing she can: rat him out! Will The Beast finally get what he deserves? Check out the preview below.

X-Force Annual #1

by Nadia Shammas & Rafael Pimentel, cover by Taurin Clarke

MISSION FOR MUTANTKIND! X-FORCE operates on the fringes of Krakoan society, undertaking the covert ops and dirty jobs the X-MEN can't handle. So who better a target for enemies of mutantkind? ORCHIS makes their deadly move, as WOLVERINE, DOMINO and KID OMEGA are lured into a death trap designed to alter the mutants' destiny! The next wave of X-FORCE adventures begins – and possibly ENDS – here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620216400111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620216400121 – X-FORCE ANNUAL 1 MOBILI VARIANT – $4.99 US

